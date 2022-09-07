“I’m Crazy but I’m Alright”: 5x NBA Champion Dennis Rodman Silenced Haters Who Called Him “Self Destructive” Even at the Prime of His Career in 1996

The Legend of Dennis Rodman is one of the most popular in the NBA. Hounding the glass on the hardwood, the Worm rose to legendary status. The defensive specialist won himself five championships with the Detroit Pistons and the iconic Chicago Bulls. During his storied run in the NBA, fans knew him as the Worm in the Chicago Bulls dynasty. However, his off-court persona had a fanbase of its own.

Rodman’s eccentric lifestyle made him the focus of many headlines. The original bad boy of the NBA was a unique personality. His antics won over NBA fans. On the other hand, there was his popular life outside the floor. However, that took the limelight for the wrong reasons. The media called him unprofessional for his actions. Partying before games and leaving for vacations all contributed to the Chicago Bulls legend’s reputation.

Many deemed the two-time Defensive Player of The Year to self-destruct. However, despite his crazy antics, Rodman assured the world he is just a little crazy.

Dennis Rodman assures everyone he is okay

Rodman made several rage outbursts throughout his illustrious NBA career. The Worm wore his emotions on his sleeve. Once kicking a cameraman, the Bulls forward was fined heavily. Moreover, the NBA ordered Rodman to undergo psychiatric counseling. Likewise, just a year prior, Rodman headbutted a referee in the middle of a game. A major wave began as the media began to question Rodman’s mental state. However, the Worm made it clear that he was okay.

They said: “I’m crazy but I’m alright.”

Most of these arguments stemmed from Dennis Rodman’s party life. Notably, after taking a vacation to Las Vegas, Rodman ended up being late for practice. During such a time, Michael Jordan himself had to drag the five-time Champion out of bed. It was such incidents that made the media question Rodman’s mental state. However, there was never a time he wasn’t himself.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen take down Dennis Rodman during the Bulls-Lakers Matchup in December 1996 | Vincent Laforet/AFP via Getty Images

Rodman’s outrages caused a huge roar over his nature. However, the elite rebounder never lost control. Jordan even admitted how the Worm never fell short when it came to giving his all in practice, no matter where he was the previous day. Despite the heavy criticism, Rodman never changed his way of living.

The anger explosions and partying might have been who Rodman was. But when it came time to play ball, the Worm played by a philosophy to give it his all every time. At the end of the day, Dennis Rodman arguably had a Hall of Fame run both on and off the court.

