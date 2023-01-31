‘I’m afraid the game is going to die’ – Is the Premier League Killing European football?

Will Serie A, and maybe even La Liga, soon follow suit? It seems inevitable, given the current state of affairs.

“From a fan’s perspective, it’s hard to see a happy ending or any kind of economic equality, because you’d need every stakeholder to come together, and work together, for the greater good,” West says.

“It would take the Premier League acknowledging that their dominance isn’t healthy for European football in general. It would take the other Leagues acknowledging that the Premier League hasn’t done anything wrong while also sharing their Wealth with their own Leagues in order to improve overall competition. And it would take UEFA trying to really and truly look after every club in every league in Europe, rather than just trying to enrich their own organization, and their own competitions.

“It would take everyone to compromise, essentially, and that just doesn’t look like happening at the moment. The far more likely outcome is that the courts will decide where European football goes from here.”

Indeed, despite numerous setbacks, those behind the ESL are adamant that the project is not dead. “It is only on standby,” as Perez memorably said.

In his parting press conference, meanwhile, Agnelli said that he retains hope that the European Court of Justice’s Grand Chamber, which is set to rule on the matter next spring, “recognizes professional sport as an industry”, and that Madrid, Barca and Juve will eventually be rewarded for their “courage” in standing up to “threats from UEFA”.

It certainly seems unlikely that the Rebels will back down. They’re desperate right now, and see no other possible solution to their problem.

Bellinazzo agrees, arguing that the Premier League is a “locomotive which is traveling at a different speed to everyone else”. There is, in his opinion, no chance of this runaway train being caught, “at least not under the current Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which allow 70% of revenue to be spent on salaries, squads and other areas.

“It basically means that those Clubs with €500m of revenue are able to put together far Stronger squads than those making €100m. So, contrary to what it says it wants to do, UEFA has actually created a league-opoly with these regulations containing about 10 or 11 clubs, including the big English clubs, Bayern and PSG, who just win more and more games, and get richer and richer as a result.

“In that purely financial context, then, the only solution to keeping up with the Premier League was the Super League, which could have increased European football revenues. In my opinion, UEFA should have supported this type of solution as long as there was a more Equitable distribution of the teams’ revenues. Instead, we will have a European football scene that becomes poorer and poorer, relatively speaking.

“Indeed, we are going in the opposite direction to American sports, which have become not only more interesting but also richer. When new TV rights for NFL and the NBA come into play, they will have an annual turnover of €50 billion, and yet European football as a whole makes €30bn, despite having a much larger fan base across the world. So, that tells you that for football, as an industry, something isn’t working.”