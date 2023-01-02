“I’m 22 years old, I don’t know the business side of it”- Patrick Beverley reveals that he had to pay $1.4M to play in the NBA – Basketball Network

Patrick Beverley © Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley has had one of the most peculiar careers of any player in the NBA. He has been a solid role player for most of his career, but the popularity around his name would make you think he’s a superstar. He’s infamously known for his questionable antics, being a very scrappy player, especially on defense, where Beverley gained most of his reputation. One thing you can’t knock him for is that he plays with a lot of heart and passion. Despite having a lot of popularity, things were sometimes challenging in the NBA for Beverley. While he’s recognized, he isn’t well-liked by everyone. He also needed help getting into the league to begin with, paying a hefty amount to play in the NBA.

Beverley almost gave up on his NBA career

Beverley recently went on the “Cold As Balls Podcast” and spoke about his upbringing in the NBA. He explained how he had to pay a considerable sum of money to play in the NBA.

Scroll to Continue

“I got drafted to the Miami Heat, two months later, I got cut. You know I’m back depressed again. You know what I’m saying, okay f*ck it, okay, cool. I know I’m gonna get there; I just gotta see. The moment I said, you know what, forget about my NBA career, I’m gonna focus on my European career. I’m gonna make a ton of money over here, break every f*cking record. Take this bum a** team Euroleague, and we’re gonna do something special. The moment I thought like that, three days later, I got called up by the NBA.”

Beverley was shocked when he found out he had to pay to get back in the NBA

Although he finally received a call to play in the NBA, his struggles didn’t end there. To join the Houston Rockets, he had to compete with Jeremy Lin during his “Linsanity” era for his spot on the team. Once he could come to play in the NBA, he still had to sort out his finances.

“I had to pay. I signed a no-NBA clause overseas, and at the time, the buyout for the NBA was only $250k. I’m 22 years old; I don’t know the business side of it, so I’m thinking they’ll pay the $1.6M; the NBA got that. My agent tells me nah; they can only pay the $250K. So I’m looking at him like, “Who pays the other 1.4”, and he says, “you got to.”

It’s safe to say that Beverley has put more than just the work in to get to the position he’s in today. In his 11-year career, he made three All-Defensive teams. His Accolades don’t go much further than that, but he plays very hard for any team he’s on and provides that much-needed energy and tenacity any team that wants to achieve something, especially in the playoffs, needs.