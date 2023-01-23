Ilya Samsonov’s recent play in goal has allowed him to distance himself in a battle for the Maple Leafs’ net.

For the second time this season, Ilya Samsonov will make his third consecutive start in goal and it’s the first time he’s done it with a fully healthy Matt Murray available to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I think he’s earned it,” Maple Leafs head Coach Sheldon Keefe said of going with Samsonov on Tuesday against the New York Islanders. “I think the door opened for him in terms of coming is in relief for us when he did, he’s done a good job.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button