Illuminating Salt Lake drone show combines art, light and technology

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over them at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

Estimated reading time: 1-2 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s sixth annual light art and creative technology festival Illuminated the sky and wowed attendees Friday night in Salt Lake City’s first-ever public drone show.

About 150 synchronized drones flew 400 feet in the air above the Salt Lake City-County Building, moving through various choreographed aerial formations.

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over them at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Photo: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

Utah Arts Alliance’s ILLUMINATE Festival started Friday evening with live music, food and beverages, art booths, light art installations and technology exhibits.

The festival continues Saturday from 5-11 pm at Liberty Square, 400 South and 200 East, in Salt Lake City, with some indoor activities available at The Leonardo. Admission to the festival is free and all ages are welcome.

“ILLUMINATE continues to push the boundaries of the intersection of art, light and technology,” Derek Dyer, executive director of the Utah Arts Alliance, said in a news release. “Our mission is to bring creative technology to everyone in the community, to inspire young and seasoned Creators to explore the possibilities, and to put Utah on the map as a cultural center of innovators.”

One hundred fifty drones perform at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Photo: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

According to a news release, drone light shows blend art and tech to provide a “wow factor” without causing air or noise pollution like fireworks do. Creative technological solutions such as drone shows are becoming more popular worldwide as people search for alternatives to fireworks, the statement said.

The artistic theme for the festival was “Mother Nature in Light,” according to festival director Kim Angeli.

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over the City-County Building at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday. (Photo: Ben B. Braun, Deseret News)

“As the world evolves from a period of collective darkness, now is the time to focus on Healing — of ourselves, our communities and the natural world that supports our existence,” Angeli said in a news release.

×

Photos

Most recent Entertainment stories

Cassidy Wixom covers Utah County communities and is the evening breaking news Reporter for KSL.com.