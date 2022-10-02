Illuminating! Arts Huntsville seeks lighting design for Apollo Park

HUNTSVILLE — Arts Huntsville is looking for local artists who can shine a creative light on Apollo Park.

In cooperation with the Orion Amphitheater and Huntsville’s JL Troupe Co., Arts Huntsville, the public art agency for the city of Huntsville, has released a request for Qualifications for local artists. The project is to design an artistic lighting installation to be suspended from the trees in the park outside the amphitheater.

“This program is an exciting first step in connecting our local artists with a local fabricator,” said Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken. “The development of such partnerships will prove to be essential to Huntsville’s artistic Ecosystem as our city expands its Public Art Program.”

The lighting installation will become the latest piece of public art to be installed at the park, Illuminating the trees above “Earth Bather” and “Peekaboo.” The Huntsville Venue Group donated the art to the city.

The selection process will provide the opportunity for up to five Semifinalists to participate in a development workshop in November with JL Troupe, a Huntsville fabricator. They will develop design proposals appropriate for production using their fabrication technologies, such as a water jet, industrial laser cutter, welding, and a variety of finishing treatments.

The winning artist will receive a $15,000 award to complete their design. The project is funded through the Huntsville Public Art Program.

The finished piece will be installed next spring.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and must reside within the Arts Huntsville service area. Interested local artists and designers can read the full RFQ and begin the application process by clicking here.

A video Orientation for interested artists will be released in early October on the Arts Huntsville YouTube Channel.

Questions can be directed to Arts Huntsville Public Art Program Manager, Jennifer Johnson at [email protected]

(Courtesy of 256 Today)