Illinois Women’s Basketball Receiving Votes in WBCA Coaches Poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For the first time since 2010, Illinois Women’s Basketball has received votes in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Coaches Poll. Now out to an 11-2 start under Shauna Green the Illini continue to turn heads with their resurgent play.

The last time the Fighting Illini appeared in the top-25 was Nov. 27, 2000, when the team was ranked 24th in the AP poll.

The complete Dec. 27, 2022 WBCA Coaches Poll can be viewed HERE.

NOTES (as of 12/27/22)