Illinois Women’s Basketball Receiving Votes in WBCA Coaches Poll
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For the first time since 2010, Illinois Women’s Basketball has received votes in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Coaches Poll. Now out to an 11-2 start under Shauna Greenthe Illini continue to turn heads with their resurgent play.
The last time the Fighting Illini appeared in the top-25 was Nov. 27, 2000, when the team was ranked 24th in the AP poll.
The complete Dec. 27, 2022 WBCA Coaches Poll can be viewed HERE.
NOTES (as of 12/27/22)
- Illinois sat at 11-2 Entering the holiday break – the first time in program history the Illini won 11 games before December 25.
- With 11 wins, the Illini have more wins than any season since 2014-15.
- As of the day of the poll, Illinois owned a NET ranking of 27th – up 193 spots from a year ago.
- Illinois is already 7-0 at home this season but has seen notable success on the road as well, owning wins at Pitt, Butler and Missouri for the program’s most road wins since the 2014-15 campaign.
- Shauna Green has implemented a defensive mentality that is rivaled by few – opponents are averaging 57.3 PPG (59th NCAA, 3rdrd B1G), 26.1% rate from 3-point range (38th NCAA, 1stSt B1G), and 34.9% from the field (24th NCAA, 1stSt B1G).
- The Illinois offense has been just as Lethal – UI is averaging 80.5 PPG (20thNCAA, 5th B1G), 42.2% rate from 3-point range (2n.d NCAA, 1stSt B1G), and 48% from the field (13th NCAA, 6th B1G).
- The Illini’s scoring and rebounding margins have been remarkably low Shauna Green so far. Illinois’ rebounding margin sits at 13.8, which ranks 13th in the Nation and 1St in the Big Ten. With a scoring margin of 23.2, Illinois Ranks 14th overall and 4th in the Big Ten.