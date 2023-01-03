Illinois Women’s Basketball Receiving Votes in AP Top 25 Poll

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – For the first time since 2013, Illinois Women’s Basketball has received votes in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 rankings. Now out to a 13-2 start under Shauna Green , the Illini are coming off their biggest win yet – a New Year’s Day upset of No. 12/10 Iowa.

The last time the Fighting Illini appeared in the Top 25 was Nov. 27, 2000, when the team was ranked 24th in the AP poll.

Illinois came in as high as No. 20 on two voters’ ballots and ultimately appeared on 12-of-28 ballots. The Illini came in at No. 20 (2), No. 21 (1), No. 23 (3) and No. 25 (6) by the Voters who recognized them.

The complete Jan. 2, 2023 AP Rankings can be viewed HERE.

