Illinois Women’s basketball opens the season with an exhibition win over Quincy

Illinois Women’s basketball opened the season with a 78-43 win against Quincy this past Friday at an exhibition game held at State Farm Center.

Illinois head Coach Shauna Green’s starting lineup consisted of Juniors Kendall Bostic and Makira Cooksophomores Adalia McKenzie, Jayla Oden and Brynn Shoup-Hill.

The game started off strong, with Illinois winning the tip and Bostic scoring the first five points of the game. Illinois had a 28-10 lead in the first quarter which was ahead 24 points by halftime. By the third quarter, Illinois kept strong with a 58-31 lead. The final score of 78-43.

Junior Genesis Bryant scored the most this game (25) followed by McKenzie with 21 points. Bryant scored five out of the seven 3-pointers and McKenzie was one of three Illini that grabbed six or more rebounds. Bostic notched a total of 10 points along with eight boards and five blocks.

Illinois Women’s basketball will open up the regular season on Wednesday at 7 pm at State Farm Center to play against Long Island University.

