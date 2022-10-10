Illinois Women’s Basketball Gears Up for Conference Media Day

In the program’s first season in a brand-new era of Illinois Women’s basketball, the team is sending a junior forward Kendall Bostic and junior guard Makira Cook – alongside head Coach Shauna Green – to represent the Fighting Illini at the annual Big Ten Basketball Media Days.

Bostic enters her second season with the program and is one of five Returners from last year’s roster. Bostic was the Lone Illini to start all 27 games during the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.7 points and 11.4 rebounds, while her rebounding mark is the highest in program history.

When Green arrived on campus, Bostic never considered entering the transfer portal or leaving, citing the school’s speech pathology program and her connection with the new Illini head coach as the biggest factors in choosing to remain in Champaign.

Her trust in Green and the new coaching staff has led to the opportunity to represent the team in Minneapolis, Minnesota, something Bostic says demonstrates her role on this new-look Illinois squad.

“I feel really blessed to have the opportunity to represent the team,” Bostic said. “I think everything we’ve worked for this spring and summer and going into the preseason, I really want to represent our work as best I can. I’m just really grateful for the opportunity.”

Cook transferred into the program after spending the first two seasons of her college career at Dayton, where Green coached prior to Illinois. She made 25 starts as a sophomore while getting minutes in 31 games, averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists.

Cook’s relationship with Green made the decision to join her former Coach rather easy, although she says “did some reflecting by myself” before ultimately opting to transfer to Illinois. Admittedly not a fan of the recruitment process, Cook trusted Green both on and off the court and will now play a big leadership role on the Illini this season.

“Honestly, like, it’s a blessing,” Cook said. “I feel very honored to have been chosen as one of the two, because it could have been anybody on our team. I just feel really blessed to be picked.”

While the team is adjusting to a new coaching staff and a new roster with eight new faces, Cook is also adapting to a new campus, which is much different than what she was familiar with at Dayton.

“Since we were basically all new, we all had to learn each other’s styles, learn what each other likes and dislikes,” Cook said. “We had to do some bonding and get to learn each other. With this campus, it’s a really big school compared to Dayton. I just had to get around, get out of my shell a little bit. It’s been nice meeting people and doing things in Champaign. It’s been a really good adjustment, fun adjustment.”

The new Squad focuses on the idea of ​​”One Way,” an identity Green also preached at her previous coaching spots. This Mindset relates to players’ effort on the court and in the classroom, including getting good grades, being mindful of personal health and nutrition, and being Honorable and trustworthy and an overall good person.

The Illini continue to develop their chemistry, a big emphasis with a new roster and coaching staff. With the start of the season just under one month away, Cook is excited to get to work generating respect for the Illinois Women’s basketball program.

“You can expect us to be gritty, tough, and just hard-working in general,” Cook said. “The people who came back from last year, they have a chip on their shoulder. They want respect. There’s a lot of people who don’t respect Illinois Women’s basketball. Obviously that’s an issue, but that’s something that we’re going to try to earn back this year and work our hardest every day for.”

Both the Illini men’s and women’s teams will participate in Big Ten Basketball Media Days at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Green will take the stage from 9:50-10 am CT, followed by Illinois men’s basketball head Coach Brad Underwood from 10-10:10 am Both press conferences will air live on the Big Ten Network.

Illinois opens its season on Nov. 4 at State Farm Center with an exhibition game against Quincy, and Bostic wants fans to get excited about this new-look, high-energy Illini squad.

“You can expect a lot of energy from us and just a tougher mentality than last year,” Bostic said. “I really feel like this year, we have a lot of energy, we have a lot of grit, and we’re going to be able to Punch back a little bit more.

“Expect a lot of energy from us, a lot of grit, and just a whole different look for Illinois Women’s basketball.”