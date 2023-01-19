Illinois vs. Indiana odds, line: 2023 college basketball picks, Jan. 19 predictions from proven computer models

The Illinois Fighting Illini will try to continue their climb in the Big Ten standings when they host the Indiana Hoosiers on Thursday night. Illinois has rattled off four consecutive wins, including a 78-60 win at Minnesota on Monday. Indiana snapped a three-game losing skid with a 63-45 win against then-No. 18 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 8:30 pm ET. The Fighting Illini are favored by 6 points in the latest Illinois vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 144.5.

Here are several college basketball odds for Illinois vs. Indiana:

Illinois vs. Indiana spread: Illinois -6

Illinois vs. Indiana over/under: 144 points

Illinois vs. Indiana money line: Illinois -260, Indiana +210

Featured Game | Illinois Fighting Illini vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Why Illinois can cover

Illinois has not only rattled off four consecutive wins, but those victories have come by an average of more than 15 points per game. The Fighting Illini cruised to a 78-60 win against Minnesota on Monday, with Matthew Mayer leading four double-digit scorers with 19 points and 10 rebounds for the first double-double of his career. Their defense has been the key during their winning streak, allowing just 61.3 points per game.

Veteran guard Terrence Shannon Jr. leads Illinois with 17.6 points per game, while Mayer (11.1) and Dain Dainja (10.4) are both in double figures as well. Indiana had allowed at least 84 points in three straight games prior to its win against Wisconsin. Illinois has covered the spread in five of its last six games, while Indiana has only covered once in its last eight contests.

Why Indiana can cover

Indiana showed some major improvement on the defensive end of the court in its win against Wisconsin, holding the Badgers to their second-lowest point total of the season. Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 16 points. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series and picked up a win in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals last season in the most recent meeting.

Illinois has already lost three games to unranked opponents this season, so it has had trouble taking care of business. The Illini are going to struggle slowing down Jackson-Davis, who is one of the best players in the conference with 17.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Hood-Schifino is adding 13.4 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

