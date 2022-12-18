Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball video highlights, score, live updates
The Alabama A&M and Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Illinois defeated Alabama A&M 68-47.
Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 8-3 overall. AAMU went to 4-7 overall.
Check out the top plays from the game.
Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins dunk
An exclamation point on the night from @colehawk23 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IUqlicr7yd
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 17, 2022
Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove from the right wing for a dunk with 2:36 left in the second half. Hawkins’ basket puts Illinois up 63-46 vs. Alabama A&M.
Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer
Coleman Hawkins. That’s the tweet. 👌@colehawk23 x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/beurIeCGo4
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 17, 2022
Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 6:05 left in the second half. Hawkins’ basket puts Illinois up 51-39 vs. Alabama A&M.
Illinois’ Jayden Epps lobs a pass to Dain Dainja
That man Dainja-rous. 🥵@DDainja x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/eYJZJRwKDP
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 17, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps threw a lob pass to center Dain Dainja, who scored with 4:46 left in the first half.
This dish from @Jaydenepps_. 😱 pic.twitter.com/u9OqBJJSQP
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 17, 2022
The Dainja basket puts Illinois up 31-14 vs. Alabama A&M.
Illinois’ Dain Dainja reverse layup
It’s Dainja time. 😈@DDainja x @IlliniMBB pic.twitter.com/QIG5zQEnuy
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 17, 2022
Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja made a left-handed reverse layup with 14:15 left in the first half that put Illinois up 17-7 vs. Alabama A&M.
Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break layup
9️⃣-0️⃣ run for @IlliniMBB. 😎 pic.twitter.com/yzlHHxoPUB
— Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) December 17, 2022
Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a fast-break layup with 16:43 left in the first half that put Illinois up 9-3 vs. Alabama A&M.
Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball head coach. Otis Hughley Jr. is the Alabama A&M men’s basketball head coach.
