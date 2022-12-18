Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Alabama A&M and Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Illinois defeated Alabama A&M 68-47.

Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 8-3 overall. AAMU went to 4-7 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins dunk

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove from the right wing for a dunk with 2:36 left in the second half. Hawkins’ basket puts Illinois up 63-46 vs. Alabama A&M.

Illinois’ Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins hit a left-wing 3-pointer with 6:05 left in the second half. Hawkins’ basket puts Illinois up 51-39 vs. Alabama A&M.

Illinois’ Jayden Epps lobs a pass to Dain Dainja

Fighting Illini guard Jayden Epps threw a lob pass to center Dain Dainja, who scored with 4:46 left in the first half.

The Dainja basket puts Illinois up 31-14 vs. Alabama A&M.

Illinois’ Dain Dainja reverse layup

Fighting Illini center Dain Dainja made a left-handed reverse layup with 14:15 left in the first half that put Illinois up 17-7 vs. Alabama A&M.

Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. fast-break layup

Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon Jr. got a fast-break layup with 16:43 left in the first half that put Illinois up 9-3 vs. Alabama A&M.

Brad Underwood is the Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball head coach. Otis Hughley Jr. is the Alabama A&M men’s basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

