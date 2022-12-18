Illinois vs. Alabama A&M basketball video highlights, score, live updates

The Alabama A&M and Illinois Fighting Illini men’s basketball teams meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Illinois, ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press poll, improved to 8-3 overall. AAMU went to 4-7 overall.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins drove from the right wing for a dunk with 2:36 left in the second half. Hawkins’ basket puts Illinois up 63-46 vs. Alabama A&M.