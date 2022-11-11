Illinois State Volleyball Announces Duo for 2023 Incoming Class

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State volleyball program has announced its 2023 recruiting class and will add incoming freshmen outside hitter Hailey Brockway (Graham, Wash./Graham Kapowsin HS) and libero Madison Smith (St. Louis, Mo./St. Joseph’s Academy) to the roster for the 2023-2024 academic year.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Hailey and Madison to our Redbird family!” Head Coach Allie Matters said. “Hailey and Madison are a great fit for our culture here at ISU. They both have competed at high levels in club and high school. We expect them to be great Ambassadors for our university and athletics department!”

Hailey Brockway | Graham, Wash. | Graham Kapowsin High School | OH

Top HS player in Washington by Max Preps (2019, 2021, 2022)

Second-Team All-American by Max Preps in 2022

Honorable Mention Prep-Volleyball All-American in 2019

First-Team All-State in 2019 and 2021

Tacoma Athletic Commission Athlete of the Year (2019, 2020, 2021)

South Puget Sound League MVP (2019, 2020, 2021)

News Tribune Area Player of the Year in 2019 and 2021

Frosh 59 List Prep-Volleyball in 2019

Matters on Brockway:

“Hailey is a fierce competitor and has an infectious Personality on-and-off the court. We expect her to contribute immediately. Hailey is a strong six-rotation athlete and is no stranger to Championships and competitive atmospheres.”

Madison Smith | St. Louis, Mo. | St. Joseph’s Academy | L

2022 AVCA All-America Watch List

Academic All-State in 2020, 2021, 2022

AVCA Best and Brightest Award (First Team) in 2022

Team Captain as senior

Led team in digs and digs/set in 2022

First-Team All-District and District Champ in 2022 – District Champ in 2021

USAV GNC 16 Open Bronze medal

#1 ranked libero in 2023 class for state of Missouri by Prep Dig Missouri (2020, 2021, 2022)

Matters on Smith:

“Madison is a confident defensive player and a calm and collected leader. We are looking forward to her competing for our libero position and adding depth to our defensive positions. As a program, we enjoyed getting to know Madison and her family throughout the recruiting process . Her desire to compete at the highest level will make for an amazing career as a Redbird.”

