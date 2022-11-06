Illinois State Men’s Basketball Opens 2022-23 Season with Leathernecks

NORMAL, Ill. – The 2022-23 season starts on Monday evening, as the Redbirds host the Western Illinois Leathernecks to officially kick off the Ryan Pedon era with Illinois State.

QUICK HITTER

• On March 4, 2022 Illinois State men’s basketball tabbed Ryan Pedon as the 20th head Coach in Redbird men’s basketball history.

• Illinois State guard Colton Sandage – ISU’s leading scorer from its exhibition win over Wooster – played the past two seasons at Western Illinois.

• Pedon (Wooster) and Rob Jeter (UW-Platteville) are two of 58 head coaches in NCAA Division I to have gotten their degrees (and most played) at the NCAA Division III level.

• Illinois State forward Joe Petrakis is one of four returning players in NCAA Division I basketball to have made at least 50 three-point baskets last season while standing at least 6-10.

• Fifth year senior Seneca Knight is just 40 points away from reaching the career 1,000-point plateau.

• This season’s Redbird Squad has an average height of 6-feet, 6-inches, which is the fifth-tallest Redbird team since 1962-63, and just a fraction (.08 of an inch) from the tallest team to suit up for ISU.

• Last season senior forward Kendall Lewis had 38 steals, 32 blocked shots and 33 assists, becoming one of just 30 players in the MVC since 1993-94, and one of just four players in ISU basketball history to have a season of at least 30 in each of those three categories.

• Sandage is one of 11 basketball players in Redbird basketball since 1962-63 to call the twin cities of Bloomington and Normal home. He is the first since his brother – Brandon Holtz – to come into the program on scholarship.

• This season Illinois State basketball is returning to its roots and playing a game inside the historic Horton Field House. Since 1989 CEFCU Arena has served as host to Redbird basketball games, but for one day only, ISU men’s basketball will return to Horton Fieldhouse on December 10 when the Redbirds host SIUE.

• Ryan Pedon is one of a surprisingly-large 62 head coaches that are in their first season at their current schools, joining 2022-23 opponents Ball State (Michael Lewis), Evansville (Dave Ragland), LSU (Matt McMahon), Murray State (Steve Prohm), and Northwestern State (Corey Gipson).

• In the 123 previous seasons of Redbird basketball, the Redbirds are 81-42 in their first game of the season, and are 67-20 when that first game is at home.

• Illinois State University and CEFCU have come to terms on a naming rights and sponsorship agreement valued at approximately $3.1 million over 10 years. The agreement, which will support the funding for ongoing and ever-evolving costs associated with the student-athlete experience, was initiated by LEARFIELD’s Redbird Sports Properties, the University’s athletics multimedia rightsholder.

SCOUTING THE LEATHERNECKS

Western Illinois comes into the season after finishing last year with a 16-16 record, falling in the first round of the Postseason Basketball Classic to UTEP.

Among the Returners for WIU include Trenton Massner who last season led the Leathernecks in scoring (16.4 ppg), rebounding (6.2 per game), assists (127), steals (58), blocked shots (19) and minutes per game (36.0) , and is the only player in the country to lead his team in those stats last season and be on the roster again this season. WIU Returns three other players who between the three and Massner combined to average 19.4 points per game last season.

In the team’s exhibition win over Monmouth on Tuesday, Massner led the Leathernecks in points (25), assists (8), and steals (3), while Alec Rosner scored 14 points and Vuk Stevanic 11 points. Quinlan Bennett flirted with a double-double with nine points and a team-high eight rebounds.

BIG MAKES

Incoming Illinois State transfer Joe Petrakis made 58 three-point baskets last season. While a big number of itself, it is especially rare with how big Petrakis is. Last season he was one of just seven players in NCAA Division I to be 6-10 or taller and make 50 three-pointers in a season. Of those seven, just four are playing collegiate basketball in 2022-23.

MILESTONE WATCH

With 960 points between San Jose State and BYU, Illinois State 5th year senior Seneca Knight stands just 40 points away from reaching the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

STARTED FROM THE BOTTOM, NOW WE’RE HERE

There are 58 NCAA Division I head men’s basketball coaches who played at the NCAA Division III level (the lowest of the NCAA’s three divisions). Among those is Illinois State first-year head Coach Ryan Pedon who played at the College of Wooster, the same school as first-year South Carolina head Coach Lamont Paris. Additionally, Marquette head Coach Shaka Smart (Kenyon) and Clemson head Coach Brad Brownell (DePauw) played in the same conference (North Coast Athletic Conference) as the Wooster pair.

FAMILIAR FACES

Illinois State fifth-year guard Colton Sandage has extensive knowledge of the Redbirds’ opening opponent, as he played at Western Illinois over the previous two seasons, scoring 623 points over his two seasons with the Leathernecks. WIU guard Stephen Gabriel spent his freshman season at Bradley University before transferring to Highland Community College last season.

TALL TEAM

With the team having six players standing 6-8 or taller, this Illinois State Squad has the fifth-tallest average height of any team in program history with an average height of 6-6, this years’ team trails the tallest two teams (1976 -77 and 1987-88) by just over 1/10 of an inch per player. Below are the top-10 tallest and shortest Illinois State teams since 1962-63.

RARE 30-30-30

Last season Illinois State senior forward Kendall Lewis had 38 steals, 32 blocked shots, and 33 assists. Since 1993-94, only 30 players in the MVC have put up at least 30 points, 30 steals, and 30 assists in a single season, and he is one of just two players – along with Cameron Krutwig – to do it since 2017- 18. He is the first Redbird since 2007-08 to be a part of the 30-30-30 club, and one of four players in school history to be a part of the group. Additionally, including Lewis, there are just 16 players in the country this season with at least 32 in all three categories.

LOCAL FLAIR

When new Illinois State head Coach Ryan Pedon brought in Colton Sandage on scholarship, he became the first Bloomington/Normal Resident to be brought in on Scholarship since his brother, Brandon, in 2005-09. Lijah Donnelly, who initially came to ISU as a walk-on, was given a Scholarship during his second season. Since 1962-63, there have been just 11 Redbird men’s basketball players from the pair of towns.

NON-STATE STATE SCHOOLS

There are 358 NCAA Division I schools (including the Transitional schools) playing basketball this season. Of those schools, 67 have “State” in their name. Of that 67, 31 are direct state schools (ie, Illinois State), while five others have the state in their name, but with a descriptor (Central Connecticut, East Tennessee, Southeast Missouri). The remainder of the schools – 31 total – have no direct state reference in their name (Boise State, Wichita State, etc.) but use State in the name. Of that group, Illinois State will face off against four such schools in the non-conference season: Murray, Northwestern, Chicago, and Ball.

RETURN TO HORTON

For many longtime Redbird fans, some of their fondest memories of Illinois State basketball come from games that were hosted inside the historic Horton Field House. Since 1989, CEFCU Arena has served as host of Redbird basketball games but for one day only, ISU men’s basketball will return to Horton Field House with Redbird Legend Doug Collins in attendance on December 10 when the Redbirds host SIU-Edwardsville at 3 pm

Horton Fieldhouse – which was the home of the Redbird basketball program from its opening on December 4, 1963, through the previously last played contest on December 2, 1988. The arena played host to numerous classic ISU victories, including: a 91-81 win over ninth-ranked Tulsa during the 1984 season; an 81-76 win over fourth-ranked Indiana State – featuring future NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird – during the 1977-78 season; and an 88-84 win over fourth-ranked UNLV in 1977.

FIRST-YEAR COACHES IN NCAA DIVISION I

Illinois State head Coach Ryan Pedon is one of a surprisingly-large 62 head coaches that will be in their first season at their current schools.

REDBIRDS IN SEASON OPENERS

In the 123 previous seasons of Illinois State men’s basketball, the Redbirds are 81-42 in their first game of the season. Additionally, ISU is 67-20 when that first game is at home.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

Doug Collins Court at CEFCU Arena has turned itself into one of the most difficult places to play in the Missouri Valley Conference. Over the last 10 seasons, the Redbirds have a 111-44 record at home, including a 16-1 mark during the 2016-17 season.

SAME ARENA, NEW NAME

Illinois State University and CEFCU have come to terms on a naming rights and sponsorship agreement valued at approximately $3.1 million over 10 years. The agreement, which will support the funding for ongoing and ever-evolving costs associated with the student-athlete experience, was initiated by LEARFIELD’s Redbird Sports Properties, the University’s athletics multimedia rightsholder. The former Redbird Arena will be known as CEFCU Arena – Home of the Redbirds, with the University’s Board of Trustees approving the arena name change at its October 14 meeting. The CEFCU Arena naming rights and sponsorship agreement will continue to support funding of the Redbird Student-Athlete experience. Particularly in these ever-evolving times, funding is vital to maintaining and expanding upon the current NCAA, Division I student-athlete experience.