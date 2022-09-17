Illinois State Golf Announces 2022-23 Scholarship Endowment Recipients

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State head golf coaches Ray Kralis and Breanne Hall have announced the student-athletes that were chosen as the recipients for prestigious endowed scholarships, and this year, six deserving and outstanding student-athletes were selected for these honors.

The 2022-23 winners of the six endowed Scholarships dedicated to golf include Kira Wolf , Avalon Woodward , Felix van Dijk , Valentin Peugnet , Alex McCulla and Parker Wisdom .

Durwood L. Boone Endowed Scholarship Recipient // Parker Wisdom senior, Bloomington, Illinois

Wisdom played in six events during the season for 18 total rounds, averaging 75.0 strokes per round. He had five rounds at or under par, with a top-10 finish (ninth) at the Badger Invitational, carding a one-under tournament of 215. He carded a season-low round of 70 five times during the season, including two during the previously noted Badger Invitational.

This Scholarship was established with an initial grant from the estate of the late L. Durwood Boone, whose playing skills inspired the start of the Redbird golf program in the 1930s. It was awarded to a Redbird golfer for the first time in 1995.

Helen Cushman Endowed Scholarship Recipient // Kira Wolf junior, Mattoon, Illinois

Wolf played in 10 events and 27 rounds for the Redbirds, averaging 78.7 strokes per round. She had one round during the year at par – with a final-round 72 at the Little Rock Classic and had a season-low finish at the Coyote Creek Classic when she tied for 15th in the 66-person field.

In January 1995 the Helen Cushman Endowed Scholarship Fund was established with a donation from the late Pat and Nina Chesebro to benefit Illinois State’s intercollegiate women’s golf program and to honor their close friend, Helen Cushman. The pair decided to establish the fund prior to Pat’s death in appreciation of Cushman, who had introduced them to the game of golf.

James and Carole Mounier Endowed Scholarship Recipients // Avalon Woodward junior, Palm Desert, California // Felix van Dijk senior, Tilburg, Holland

Woodward, a member of the 2022 All-Missouri Valley Conference squad, finished second on the team with a scoring average of 75.9 with four rounds at or under par and two top-10 finishes. Her season-low round came at the Red Rocks Invitational with an opening-round 70, as she finished third at the Rio Verde Invitational for her best finish on the season.

van Dijk, named to the All-MVC Squad and to the MVC All-Academic Team, averaged 75.1 strokes per round in 21 rounds during the year. He carded a season-low score of 69 at the 2022 MVC Championships, where he also had his season-low finish on the year as he tied for fourth in the field. He had four rounds at or under par during the year and has a career scoring average of 74.7 through 60 rounds.

The Mounier Scholarship was established in 2007 by James and Carole Mounier. Jim and Carole are proud Illinois State graduates who were active in Greek Life-Sigma Nu and Delta Zeta. They both enjoy golf and believe the sport builds character and life success. The Scholarship is awarded annually to a men’s and a Women’s golf student-athlete each year.

DA Weibring Endowed Scholarship Recipient // Valentin Peugnet senior, Volmerange-Les-Mines, France

Peugnet, in his first season at Illinois State, had the team’s second-lowest scoring average with a 74.6 in 30 total rounds, and had 11 rounds at or under par for the season. He twice had a season-low round of 70, the first at the 2021 Badger Invitational, and the second at the Boilermaker Invitational. His top individual finish came at the Badger Invitational as he helped the Redbirds to the team title en route to being named MVC Golfer of the Week.

Established in 1994 with proceeds from the first five DA Weibring Redbird Golf Classics, the Scholarship — named for the former Redbird golfer — goes to a current Redbird golfer who meets specific Eligibility criteria. The Endowment became the first at Illinois State to be fully funded.

Andrew C. Butler Endowed Scholarship // Alex McCulla sophomore, Quincy, Illinois

McCulla averaged 74.9 strokes per round during his opening season with the Redbirds and had six rounds at or under par with two finishes inside the top-10. Since 2000-01, only five other Golfers have had a better single season scoring average as a freshman, and he is one of just seven Golfers in that same span to have two or more rounds under 70 during his freshman season, joining David Perkins Tommy Bliefnick, Trent Wallace Kris Wildenradt, Kyle Vassel, and Brian Anderson.

The Andrew C. Butler Endowed Scholarship was established in May 2015 from gifts in memory of Andy Butler. Andy attended his beloved Illinois State University, graduating in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Andy was an extremely successful salesperson and manager for Sprint. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, and a loyal ISU Redbird supporter. He had a passion for connecting ISU alums and fans with Redbird Athletics and enjoyed attending games with his fiancé Jamie. The Endowment rotates to benefit a member of the Redbird men’s basketball, football, or men’s golf team.

This endowed Scholarship is one of 31 available that are funded by private donors who have taken the opportunity to create a lifetime impact to Illinois State student-athletes. If you are interested in learning more about the Forever State Endowment Society at 309-438-2752.

