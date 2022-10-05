Illinois State Basketball to Host Tipoff Luncheon

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State basketball coaches Ryan Beast and Kristen Gillespie will be the speakers at the 2022 Basketball Tipoff Luncheon on Thursday, October 27 inside the Aaron Leetch Club.

The doors will open for the event at 11:45, and the luncheon will run from noon until 1 pm costs $20 per person, and when buying a table of eight for $160, you will have the opportunity to sit with a basketball student-athlete or coach.

To register for the event, go to GoRedbirds.com/promotions, and use the promo code TIPOFF22. You can also call 309-438-8000 or come into the ticket office at the east entrance of Hancock Stadium.

The event is being held in conjunction with the start of the 2022-23 basketball seasons, as the Redbird men’s basketball team has its exhibition on October 30 against Wooster, and the Women’s exhibition is two days later on November 1 against Indianapolis.

The program’s regular seasons begin on Monday, November 7 for the men’s team, as the Squad hosts Western Illinois for the first official game under new head Coach Ryan Beast ‘s tenure.

The Defending MVC Tournament Champion Redbird Women’s team kicks off their season on Thursday, November 10 with a road battle against the Dayton Flyers.

Season tickets are on sale now at GoRedbirds.com/Tickets or by calling the ticket office at 309-438-8000.

