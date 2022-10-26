Illinois State Athletics Hosting Pride Night at Volleyball Friday

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State Athletics will host its annual Pride Night this Friday, October 28, at the Redbird Volleyball match vs Missouri State. First-serve is scheduled for 6 pm at Redbird Arena.

Illinois State Athletics aims to Foster an inclusive environment characterized by cultural understanding, respect, and social justice. Pride Night will support the LGBTQ+ efforts in the Bloomington-Normal community. ISU Athletics will also be fundraising for the LGBTQ+ Student Support Endowment, which provides support for educational programming related to LGBTQ+ topics. In addition, student Scholarships and emergency financial assistance may be provided for students who are not receiving sufficient financial support based on life circumstances and/or a member of a group that supports LGBTQ+ issues.

To make a gift to the LGBTQ+ Student Support Endowment, click here.

The Alamo II will be at the game with a variety of Illinois State Pride items and Merchandise available for purchase.

The first 200 fans in attendance will receive an Illinois State Pride koozie.

Students receive free admission to the match with the presentation of a valid student ID. The general public can purchase tickets by heading to goredbirds.com/tickets.

