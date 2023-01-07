Illinois’ Skyy Clark Steps Away From Basketball for Personal Reasons

Illinois freshman guard Skyy Clark announced Friday that he is stepping away from the program, citing personal reasons.

Clark, who was the Fighting Illini’s highest ranked recruit in the 2022 class, tweeted a note saying that he needed to take a leave of absence to put himself and his family first.

“This decision has nothing to do with basketball but it does have everything to do with prioritizing myself and my family’s well being,” Clark wrote.

