Illinois postseason scores and schedules

Here are the Illinois High School Association pairings, schedules and scores for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A boys soccer state tournaments.

Class 1A regionals

At Quincy Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 8 matches

(8) Abingdon-Avon 1, (10) Canton 0

Tue., Oct. 11 matches

2 – (1) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (8) Abingdon-Avon, 4 p.m

3 – (4) Roanoke-Benson/Eureka vs. (5) Macomb, 6 p.m

Fri., Oct. 14 matches

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 5 pm

At Rock Island Alleman

Fri., Oct. 7 matches

(7) Port Byron Riverdale 4, (9) Princeton 1

Tue., Oct. 11 matches

2 – (1) Mendota vs. (7) Port Byron Riverdale, 4:30 p.m

3 – (4) Rock Island Alleman vs. (6) DePue/Hall, 6:30 p.m

Fri., Oct. 14

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 6 pm

At Peoria Christian

Fri., Oct. 7 matches

(6) Kewanee 8, (11) Manual 0

Sat., Oct. 8 matches

(7) Illini Bluffs/Farmington 2, (9) Illinois Valley Central 1

Tue., Oct. 11 matches

3 – (2) Peoria Christian vs. (6) Kewanee, 4:30 p.m

4 – (3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (7) Illini Bluffs/Farmington, 6:30 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 14

Title – Winners 3 & 4, 6:30 pm

Class 2A regionals

At Geneseo

Tue., Oct. 18

1 – (1) Geneseo vs. (7) Dixon, 4:30 p.m

2 – (3) Rock Island vs. (6) Sterling, 6:30 p.m

Sat., Oct. 22

Title – Winners 1 & 2, 3 pm

At Metamora

Tue., Oct. 18

1 – (2) Washington vs. (9) Peoria High, 5 p.m

2 – (3) Morton vs. (7) Metamora, 7 p.m

Fri., Oct. 21

Title – Winners 1 & 2, 6:30 pm

At Peoria Notre Dame

Fri., Oct. 14

1 – (8) Limestone at (6) Richwoods, 6:30 p.m

Tue., Oct. 18

2 – (1) Peoria Notre Dame vs. Winner 1, 5 p.m

3 – (4) Dunlap vs. (5) Galesburg, 7 p.m

Sat., Oct. 22

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 7 pm

At LaSalle-Peru

Sat., Oct. 15

1 – (9) Ottawa vs. (8) Morris, 10 am

Tue., Oct. 18

2 – (2) Orion/Cambridge/Sherrard vs. Winner 1, 4 p.m

3 – (4) LaSalle-Peru vs. (5) Streator/Woodland, 6 p.m

Fri., Oct. 21

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 5 pm

Class 3A regional

At Beijing

Fri., Oct. 14

1 – (10) East Peoria/Peoria Quest/Tremont at (9) Decatur Eisenhower/Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Tue., Oct. 18

2 – (1) Minooka vs. Winner 1, 4 p.m

Wed., Oct. 19

3 – (4) Moline vs. (5) Pekin, 4 p.m

Sat., Oct. 22

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 3 pm

Class 2A Sectional

At Washington

Wed., Oct. 26

1 – Peoria Notre Dame Regional Winner vs. LaSalle-Peru Regional winner, 5 p.m

2 – Geneseo Regional Winner vs. Metamora Regional winner, 7 p.m

Sat., Oct. 29

Title – Winners 1 & 2, 5 pm

Class 2A super-sectional

Tue., Nov. 1

Glen Ellyn Sectional Winner vs. Washington Sectional winner, 5 p.m

Class 1A Sectional

At Mendota

Wed., Oct. 19 matches

1 – Quincy Notre Dame Regional Winner vs. Serena Regional winner, 5 p.m

2 – Rock Island Alleman Regional Winner vs. Peoria Christian Regional winner, 7 p.m

Sat., Oct. 22

Title – Winners 1 & 2, 3 pm

Class 1A super-sectionals

Tue., Oct. 25 matches

At Chillicothe

Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional Winner vs. Mendota Sectional winner, 6 p.m

At Palos Hills

Elmhurst Sectional Winner vs. Manteno Sectional winner, 5 p.m

At Burlington

Waukegan Sectional winner vs. West Chicago Sectional winner, 6 p.m

Class 1A state Finals

At EastSide Centre

Fri., Oct. 28

1 – Virden Super-Sectional Winner vs. Burlington Super-Sectional winner, 5 p.m

2 – Palos Hills Super-Sectional Winner vs. Chillicothe Super-Sectional winner, 7 p.m

Sat., Oct. 29

Third – Losers 1 & 2, 3 p.m

Title – Winners 1 & 2, 5 pm