Illinois postseason scores and schedules

Here are the Illinois High School Association pairings, schedules and scores for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A boys soccer state tournaments.

Class 1A regionals

At Quincy Notre Dame

Sat., Oct. 8 matches

(8) Abingdon-Avon 1, (10) Canton 0

Tue., Oct. 11 matches

2 – (1) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (8) Abingdon-Avon, 4 p.m

3 – (4) Roanoke-Benson/Eureka vs. (5) Macomb, 6 p.m

Fri., Oct. 14 matches

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 5 pm

At Rock Island Alleman

Fri., Oct. 7 matches

(7) Port Byron Riverdale 4, (9) Princeton 1

Tue., Oct. 11 matches

2 – (1) Mendota vs. (7) Port Byron Riverdale, 4:30 p.m

3 – (4) Rock Island Alleman vs. (6) DePue/Hall, 6:30 p.m

Fri., Oct. 14

Title – Winners 2 & 3, 6 pm

