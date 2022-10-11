Illinois postseason scores and schedules
Here are the Illinois High School Association pairings, schedules and scores for the Class 1A, 2A and 3A boys soccer state tournaments.
Class 1A regionals
At Quincy Notre Dame
Sat., Oct. 8 matches
(8) Abingdon-Avon 1, (10) Canton 0
Tue., Oct. 11 matches
2 – (1) Quincy Notre Dame vs. (8) Abingdon-Avon, 4 p.m
3 – (4) Roanoke-Benson/Eureka vs. (5) Macomb, 6 p.m
Fri., Oct. 14 matches
Title – Winners 2 & 3, 5 pm
At Rock Island Alleman
Fri., Oct. 7 matches
(7) Port Byron Riverdale 4, (9) Princeton 1
Tue., Oct. 11 matches
2 – (1) Mendota vs. (7) Port Byron Riverdale, 4:30 p.m
3 – (4) Rock Island Alleman vs. (6) DePue/Hall, 6:30 p.m
Fri., Oct. 14
Title – Winners 2 & 3, 6 pm
At Peoria Christian
Fri., Oct. 7 matches
(6) Kewanee 8, (11) Manual 0
Sat., Oct. 8 matches
(7) Illini Bluffs/Farmington 2, (9) Illinois Valley Central 1
Tue., Oct. 11 matches
3 – (2) Peoria Christian vs. (6) Kewanee, 4:30 p.m
4 – (3) Monmouth-Roseville vs. (7) Illini Bluffs/Farmington, 6:30 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 14
Title – Winners 3 & 4, 6:30 pm
Class 2A regionals
At Geneseo
Tue., Oct. 18
1 – (1) Geneseo vs. (7) Dixon, 4:30 p.m
2 – (3) Rock Island vs. (6) Sterling, 6:30 p.m
Sat., Oct. 22
Title – Winners 1 & 2, 3 pm
At Metamora
Tue., Oct. 18
1 – (2) Washington vs. (9) Peoria High, 5 p.m
2 – (3) Morton vs. (7) Metamora, 7 p.m
Fri., Oct. 21
Title – Winners 1 & 2, 6:30 pm
At Peoria Notre Dame
Fri., Oct. 14
1 – (8) Limestone at (6) Richwoods, 6:30 p.m
Tue., Oct. 18
2 – (1) Peoria Notre Dame vs. Winner 1, 5 p.m
3 – (4) Dunlap vs. (5) Galesburg, 7 p.m
Sat., Oct. 22
Title – Winners 2 & 3, 7 pm
At LaSalle-Peru
Sat., Oct. 15
1 – (9) Ottawa vs. (8) Morris, 10 am
Tue., Oct. 18
2 – (2) Orion/Cambridge/Sherrard vs. Winner 1, 4 p.m
3 – (4) LaSalle-Peru vs. (5) Streator/Woodland, 6 p.m
Fri., Oct. 21
Title – Winners 2 & 3, 5 pm
Class 3A regional
At Beijing
Fri., Oct. 14
1 – (10) East Peoria/Peoria Quest/Tremont at (9) Decatur Eisenhower/Decatur MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Tue., Oct. 18
2 – (1) Minooka vs. Winner 1, 4 p.m
Wed., Oct. 19
3 – (4) Moline vs. (5) Pekin, 4 p.m
Sat., Oct. 22
Title – Winners 2 & 3, 3 pm
Class 2A Sectional
At Washington
Wed., Oct. 26
1 – Peoria Notre Dame Regional Winner vs. LaSalle-Peru Regional winner, 5 p.m
2 – Geneseo Regional Winner vs. Metamora Regional winner, 7 p.m
Sat., Oct. 29
Title – Winners 1 & 2, 5 pm
Class 2A super-sectional
Tue., Nov. 1
Glen Ellyn Sectional Winner vs. Washington Sectional winner, 5 p.m
Class 1A Sectional
At Mendota
Wed., Oct. 19 matches
1 – Quincy Notre Dame Regional Winner vs. Serena Regional winner, 5 p.m
2 – Rock Island Alleman Regional Winner vs. Peoria Christian Regional winner, 7 p.m
Sat., Oct. 22
Title – Winners 1 & 2, 3 pm
Class 1A super-sectionals
Tue., Oct. 25 matches
At Chillicothe
Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional Winner vs. Mendota Sectional winner, 6 p.m
At Palos Hills
Elmhurst Sectional Winner vs. Manteno Sectional winner, 5 p.m
At Burlington
Waukegan Sectional winner vs. West Chicago Sectional winner, 6 p.m
Class 1A state Finals
At EastSide Centre
Fri., Oct. 28
1 – Virden Super-Sectional Winner vs. Burlington Super-Sectional winner, 5 p.m
2 – Palos Hills Super-Sectional Winner vs. Chillicothe Super-Sectional winner, 7 p.m
Sat., Oct. 29
Third – Losers 1 & 2, 3 p.m
Title – Winners 1 & 2, 5 pm