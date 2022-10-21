Illinois No. 15 in 247Sports countdown for 2022-23

Skyy Clark: The No. 7 point guard and No. 34 overall player in the incoming class, Clark (6-3, 200) is a big-time scorer when he’s right. That last part is important, because Clark Tore his ACL last season, then returned at about the Midway point and wasn’t the same. He’s healthy now, and likely to get first crack at point guard, where his shooting and scoring will be important, but not as important as an ability to run a team, take care of the ball and create for others. If Clark can’t do that, he may play more off the ball and Underwood could slide more point guard minutes to other players.

Terrence Shannon Jr.: 247Sports’ No. 14 transfer, Shannon (6-6, 215) has been on NBA radars the last few seasons because of his body, athleticism and defensive potential. But while Shannon’s shooting numbers went up last year at Texas Tech and he knocked down 38.4% of his 3-pointers, he was also banged up, which limited his impact a bit. They went from averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game to playing slightly fewer minutes and putting up 10.4, 2.6 and 0.8, respectively. Word out of Illinois is that the staff has been pleased with Shannon’s leadership and work ethic, and if he’s back to 100%, he could prove to be an Absolute Steal who affects games on both ends of the court.

RJ Melendez: A fluid and striking athlete, Melendez (6-7, 205) is among our picks for breakout players in the Big Ten. He had 30 possessions as a spot-up player and 10 as a transition player last year — a small sample size, sure — but he ranked in the 97th percentile in points per possession in the former category and 99th percentile in the latter. Melendez should be a Nightmare in transition, and if the shot comes along as we project — he made 9-of-15 3-pointers last year — he has the potential to become one of the top two-way wings in the Big Ten. High ceiling.

Matthew Mayer: There’s a version of Mayer (6-9, 225) that elevates Illinois. The No. 10 transfer according to 247Sports averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds last year, displaying encouraging developments with his defense and floor game. His shooting percentages fell off, and the version of Mayer that most helps the Illini is a combination of the Mayer from last year and the one who shot 39.5% from 3 the previous season. Working off the bench for Baylor’s national title team, Mayer showed potential as a pick-and-roll ball-handler (95th percentile, per Synergy), roll man (84th percentile), cutter (83rd percentile), in isolation (80th percentile) and spot-up player (73rd). All of those skills would come in valuable to this year’s team, particularly if his shot is falling.

Coleman Hawkins: Hawkins (6-10, 225) played 30 or more minutes four times last year and averaged 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. But it’s his versatility that makes him such a fascinating player for Illinois’ 2022-23 hopes. Underwood comes from a spread Offensive background but set that aside because he had a Monstrous low-post presence in Kofi Cockburn. Hawkins’ ability to handle the ball and play away from the basket allows Underwood to go back to what he wants to run, and perhaps more importantly, Hawkins’ defense raises Illinois’ ceiling because of the way he can deal with actions that Troubled Illinois when Cockburn was on the floor.