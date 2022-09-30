Illinois men’s basketball lands commit | Sports

Illinois Landed a point guard in the Class of 2022 from Montverde Academy in Florida with the addition of Skyy Clark.

Brad Underwood’s program will once again count on future production from another point guard at the high school Powerhouse as well.

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a former Purdue commit and Class of 2023 prospect, verbally committed to the Illini on Friday.

“I ultimately chose Illinois because they jumped into the opening of my recruitment early and hard, and prioritized me,” Lawhorn told On3.com. “Coach Underwood is an intense coach, so I think he will bring the best out of me. They believe in me more than anyone else, and they showed that.”

The 6-foot, 165-pound Gibbs-Lawhorn is aa native of Lafayette, Ind., who is playing at his third high school. The high school senior averaged 21 points as a freshman at McCutcheon High School in Lafayette before transferring to Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah for his sophomore season. He missed time with injuries and then played part of his junior season at Montverede, with the Eagles winning the GEICO national Championship this past March.

Gibbs-Lawhorn played for the Indy Heat Gym Rats on the Nike EYBL circuit this past spring and summer, where he averaged 16.2 points, three assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is a Consensus four-star Recruit in the Class of 2023. He is ranked No. 70 in the class by 247sports and No. 76 by Rivals.

Gibbs-Lawhorn is the second high school commit in the Class of 2023 for Underwood and the Illini. Amani Hansberry, a 6-8, 225-pound forward from Baltimore, committed to the Illini in late August.