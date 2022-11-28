Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Purdue Earn Weekly Football Honors
Offensive Player of the Week
Donovan Edwards, Michigan
RB – So. — West Bloomfield, Mich. — West Bloomfield
- Set career highs with 22 carries and 216 yards as No. 3 Michigan topped No. 2 Ohio State 45-23, on Nov. 26 to win the Big Ten East Division title
- Had touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the game’s final eight minutes as the Wolverines outscored the Buckeyes, 28-3 in the second half to secure their first win in Columbus since 2000
- Added two receptions for nine yards
- Earns his first career Offensive Player of the Week award
- Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Blake Corum (Oct. 31, 2022)
Defensive Player of the Week
Sydney Brown, Illinois
DB – Sr. – London, Ontario – St. Stephens Episcopal (Fla.)
- Scored two defensive touchdowns (one interception and one fumble), added a second interception and had six tackles (four solos) in Illinois’ 41-3 win at Northwestern on Nov. 26
- First player in the Nation with both a fumble return for a touchdown and an interception return for a touchdown since Kendall Adams for Kansas State in 2017
- First player in the Nation with two interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, and one fumble return for a score in the same game since SMU’s Kenneth Acker accomplished the feat in 2012
- Earns the second Defensive Player of the Week accolade of his career and his first of the season
- Last Illinois Defensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Gay (Nov. 22, 2021)
Special Teams Player of the Week
Chad Ryland, Maryland
K – Sr. – Lebanon, Pa. —Cedar Crest
- Went a perfect 3-for-3 on his field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards and made all four extra point tries in Maryland’s 37-0 win over Rutgers on Nov. 26
- Has made 13 of his 14 field goal attempts this season under 50 yards
- Has made three 50-yard field goals, the most in the Big Ten this season and the second-most in the country.
- Garners his first Special Teams Player of the Week Honor of his career
- Last Maryland Special Teams Player of the Week: Javon Leake (Oct. 7, 2019)
Co-Freshmen of the Week
Athan Kaliakmanis, Minnesota
QB – Antioch, Ill. – Antioch
- Had career highs of 19 completions on 29 attempts for 319 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 14 yards, including a career-long carry of 23 yards, in the Golden Gophers’ 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 26
- Completed nine passes of 15-plus yards and averaged 16.8 yards per completion
- His 319 passing yards marked Minnesota’s second-highest total this season and the second-most against Wisconsin since 2000
- Earns the first Freshman of the Week Honor of his career
- Last Minnesota Freshman of the Week: Justin Walley (Nov. 29, 2021)
Devin Mockobee, Purdue
RB – Boonville, Ind. – Boonville
- Recorded 157 all-purpose yards to help Purdue clinch the Big Ten West Division title with a 30-16 win at Indiana on Nov. 26
- Rushed 15 times for 99 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.6 yards per carry to inch closer to the Purdue freshman rushing record (only 26 yards away with 849 yards)
- Caught a team-high five passes for 58 yards
- Earns the second Freshman of the Week Honor of his career
- Last Purdue Freshman of the Week: Devin Mockobee (Oct. 17, 2022)
2022 Big Ten Football Players of the Week
August 29
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Ryan Hilinski, QB, Jr., NU
D: Cameron Mitchell, CB, Jr., NU
S: Luke Akers, P, Jr., NU
Sept. 5
O: Anthony Grant, RB, Jr., NEB
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
Sept. 12
O: Taulia Tagovailoa, QB, Jr., MD
O: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, So., OSU
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Lukas Van Ness, DT, So., IOWA
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 19
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Ji’Ayir Brown, S, Sr., PSU
S: Charles Campbell, PK, Jr., IND
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Sept. 26
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
O: Tanner Morgan, QB, Sr., Minn
D: Kaevon Merriweather, DB, Sr., IOWA
D: Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Sr., OSU
S: Tory Taylor, P, Jr., IOWA
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
October 3
O: Miyan Williams, RB, Jr., OSU
D: Cam Allen, S, Sr., PUR
S: Barney Amor, P, Sr., PSU
F: Malcolm Hartzog, CB, NEB
October 10
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Kamo’I Latu, S, Jr., WIS
S: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, Fr., ILL
F: Fabrizio Pinton, K/P, ILL
F: Jaishawn Barham, LB, MD
October 17
O: Chase Brown, RB, Jr., ILL
O: Aidan O’Connell, QB, Sr., PUR
D: Jacoby Windmon, DE/LB, Sr., MSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR
October 24
O: Sean Clifford, QB, Sr., PSU
D: John Torchio, S, Sr., WIS
S: Noah Ruggles, K, Gr., OSU
F: Roman Hemby, RB, MD
October 31
O: Blake Corum, RB, Jr., MICH
D: JT Tuimoloau, DE, So., OSU
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Drew Stevens, K, IOWA
Nov. 7
O: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Fr., IOWA
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Matthew Trickett, K, Sr., MINN
F: Kaleb Johnson, RB, IOWA
Nov. 14
O: CJ Stroud, QB, So., OSU
D: Cal Haladay, LB, So., MSU
S: Jake Pinegar, K, Sr., PSU
F: Nicholas Singleton, RB, PSU
Nov. 20
O: Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Sr., MINN
D: Jack Campbell, LB, Sr., IOWA
S: Jake Moody, K, Gr., MICH
F: Dallan Hayden, RB, OSU
F: Kaytron Allen, RB, PSU
Nov. 28
O: Donovan Edwards, RB, So., MICH
D: Sydney Brown, DB, Sr., ILL
S: Chad Ryland, K, Sr., MD
F: Athan Kaliakmanis, QB, MINN
F: Devin Mockobee, RB, PUR