Illinois Football to Join Homecoming Parade; Pep Rally Set for Grange Grove

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The 24th-ranked Fighting Illini football team will join the procession for the 2022 Homecoming Parade set for Friday, Oct. 14 at 5:30 p.m. CT. The team buses will serve as the finale of the Parade picking up the motorcade at Peabody and Fourth St. at 6:15 pm CT, the team’s regular Friday departure time. The Parade route starts at Fourth St./Kirby Ave., heads east on Gregory, south on First St. ending at Kirby Ave. The Parade map can be downloaded here.

Due to the Parade route street closures, tailgating set up in Grange Grove will take place from 6:30-8:30 pm CT.

FRIDAY NIGHT PEP RALLY: The Illinois Homecoming Parade will conclude in on First St. and Kirby Ave., leading into the Homecoming Pep Rally featuring hype videos, coaches and student-athletes, the 2022 Homecoming Court and a special performance by The Other Guys. Start time is set for 6:30 pm CT in Grange Grove on the stage located in the Southwest corner. Admission is FREE.

WITH ILLINOIS CAMPAIGN CLOSE EVENT AND DRONE SHOW: Join the university, alumni, donor, and Champaign-Urbana communities to celebrate the close of With Illinois, the university’s most successful fundraising campaign to date! As part of the kickoff to Homecoming weekend, the Gates of Grange Grove will open at 6:00 pm CT for free food, games, music, tethered hot air balloon rides, and other entertainment. Then at 8:00 pm CT, enjoy an exclamation point on the evening – and the campaign – with a sky show and a performance by the Marching Illini. Includes FREE food trucks and fan activities. FREE for the general public to attend/watch.

B1G TAILGATE SHOW: The Big Ten Network will broadcast its B1G Tailgate show live from the SE corner of Lot 31 Saturday morning at 9 am CT. Hosted by Mike Hall, Anthony Herron and Brock Vereen, B1G Tailgate is the home for Big Ten football fans on Saturday mornings with original features, special guests, and Big Ten analysis live from campus. On-set guests will include Fighting Illini men’s basketball head Coach Brad Underwood with a current member of the Illini men’s basketball team, plus former Illini Jeff Allen, Jeff George and Jeff George Jr. Illini fans can make signs onsite or bring their own to show live on BTN.

ILLINI WALK: The Fighting Illini football team will arrive at Memorial Stadium at 8:35 am CT on First St. to begin the Illini Walk down the Promenade at Grange Grove. Due to increased excitement around the team, fans are encouraged to arrive early and find a spot along the route prior to the arrival of the Illini cheerleaders and football team.

GRANGE GROVE ACTIVITIES: Grange Grove activities will begin at 8 am CT with the opening of the Kids Zone with inflatables, games, face painting and balloon artists. Following Illini Walk, live entertainment will begin with 90’s Daughter playing the best of the 80s and 90s.

PARKING AND TAILGATING: Grange Grove and parking lots open for tailgating at 7 am CT.