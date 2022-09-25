Illinois football players in the NFL – Weeks 2 and 3 update

Seven Illinois football alums represented the Orange and Blue during the opening week of the 2022-23 NFL season.

During this past week, 11 more former Illini got to do the same thing. Which players made the most of their opportunities in week two? Where does each stand going into week three?

Here is an update of Illinois football players in the NFL through weeks two and three.

Nate Hobbs

After a career performance in week one – holding Chargers wide receiver, Mike Williams, to just two catches for 10 yards – Hobbs showed out again.

In the Raiders’ heartbreaking overtime loss to Arizona, Hobbs contributed 11 tackles, nine of which were solo. They also caught a pick that was called back.

Hobbs is quickly emerging as one of the league’s most outstanding defensive backs. The Las Vegas defensive back was recently tabbed the team’s most important secondary piece by The Athletic.

The Raiders (0-2) will travel to Tennessee (0-2) on Sunday.

Dawuan Smoot

After posting a tackle and a quarterback hit, Smoot didn’t make any tackles in the Jacksonville Jaguars’ week two win over the Indianapolis Colts.

In spite of this, the former Illini defensive lineman did find a way to make his presence felt, getting into the backfield to put pressure on the Colts’ quarterback, Matt Ryan.

Mike Caldwell threw some different stuff out this week. This package got Travon Walker lined up against the LG, Devin Lloyd against the LT, Josh Allen on the LT, Dawuane Smoot on the RG, and Arden Key on the C. pic.twitter.com/Jo5usiOaBW — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) September 20, 2022

Jihad Ward

Ward recently told a New York Giants Insider that he likes to let his play do the talking. He has done just that.

After a notable six-tackle showing in week one, Ward continued to build on his hot start to the season. He posted four tackles – three Solo – and a team-high two tackles-for-loss in the Giants’ week two win over the Carolina Panthers.

Ward’s solid play has not gone unnoticed, with his Madden rating spiking from 65 to 68 since the season’s beginning.

The Giants (2-0) will host Dallas (1-1) in primetime Monday Night Football.

Justin Hardee and Tony Adams

The teammates combined for two tackles and a recovered onside kick in the New York Jets’ week two win over the Cleveland Browns.

Hardee and Adams both recorded a tackle, while Hardee was the player who was able to recover on the onside kick that led the Jets to make a miraculous comeback late in the game.

The recovery came after a touchdown which cut the Jets’ deficit to six with a minute to go. This led to their game-winning drive ending in a touchdown with just 22 seconds remaining.

The Jets (1-1) will host Cincinnati (0-2) on Sunday.

Ted Karras

Serving as the Cincinnati Bengals’ Captain and starting center, Ted Karras is playing a role many would find difficult.

Karras is the undisputed leader of a Bengals offensive line that has struggled, to say the least. Despite a good showing, the Bengals still gave up seven sacks for 39 lost yards in their week one loss.

The unit’s struggles carried into week two, allowing six more sacks for 34 yards. Karras isn’t to blame for this, ranking No.11 of 35 qualified centers, according to a PFF analyst.

So glad you asked Mike. I’m all for more Ted Karras propaganda. Williams – 57 of 69 OT

Volson – 50 of 65 G

Karras – T-11 of 35 C

Cappa – 32 of 65 G

Collins – 41 of 69 OT https://t.co/YDVLund0Gh — Andrew Russell (@Andrew_Russell7) September 19, 2022

The Bengals (0-2) will look to pick up their first win vs. the Jets (1-1) on Sunday.

Kerby Joseph

After making a special teams tackle in his NFL debut, Joseph posted the same result in the Detroit Lions’ week two win against the Washington Commanders.

The Lions (1-1) will visit division rival Minnesota (1-1) on Sunday.

Inactive Alum

Texans LB Jake Hansen, Vikings OL Vederian Lowe, Steelers OL Kendrick Green, Browns DL Roderick Perry, and 49ers WR Malik Turner were listed as inactive for week two.