Illinois basketball Ubben practice facility’s completion delayed by flooding | Illini

Illinois athletics director Josh Whitman appeared as a guest Wednesday on “The Bret Bielema Show.”

Whitman was interviewed in a segment following Illinois football Coach Bret Bielema.

Brian Barnhart asked Whitman a question about the status of Illinois’ Ubben Basketball Complex, which is undergoing major renovations.

Whitman Revealed that the opening of the basketball complex has been delayed by recent flooding.

“Parts of the security fence have come down,” Whitman said. “We’re getting a lot of the Exterior concrete poured right now. We had a little bit of an issue during one of those major rain storms a couple weeks ago. The Women’s side of the facility took on a little water, which is probably good to know now we needed to replace some of the flooring. So that’s delayed that side of the facility a couple weeks. But the men’s gym should be done here in the next several days. In fact, we’re trying to get the guys in there, and they’ll share that space now with the women because of the delay on the other side.

“But we’ll be able to get into some of those player spaces hopefully as early as next week, which will include some of the locker rooms,” Whitman added. “Gradually over the next month, we’ll start to occupy the training room and the weight room, the sports Nutrition spaces, and then ultimately the last part that will be finished is the coaches’ offices and some of those meeting spaces upstairs. It really will be, I think, the best training facility in the country. Very appropriate for our men’s and women’s programs.”

The Illinois men’s basketball team is scheduled to play an exhibition home game against Quincy on Friday, Oct. 28. Its regular season opener is against Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 7.

The Illinois Women’s basketball team also opens with an exhibition game against Quincy, but that game is Friday, Nov. 4. The regular season opener for the Illini Women’s team is against LIU Brooklyn on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.