Illinois basketball is back in action as the annual Braggin’ Rights game is set to tip off on Thursday night.

The Illini are in a weird spot as a program. We are a super-talented team that is trying to figure out Chemistry midseason. That is a tough ask of any program, let alone one with so many new pieces.

Despite the recent struggles, Illinois still finds themselves ranked inside the top 20 and looking for another win over the Missouri Tigers in the biggest rivalry we have in basketball.

While the Illini try to win on the court, I am trying to win off the court. So far this season, I am 5-3 betting Illinois, which breaks down to 2-1 moneyline, 1-2 spread, and 2-1 over/under. Let’s continue winning.

Here are the Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Missouri.

Odds

Illinois basketball vs. Missouri – Spread

As of right now, the spread sits at Illinois -6.5 and Missouri +6.5. The Tigers have a better record, but Las Vegas clearly sees through that.

Advice

The Tigers have a 10-1 record this season, but if you dive into what teams they have played, you will see that the 10-1 record is a bit of a farce.

Missouri has played one team of note, No. 6 Kansas, and they lost that game by 28 points. The next best team they played was a .500 Wichita State program, and that game went to overtime.

I would say the only thing that worries me is the fact Missouri is a top 100 three-point shooting program, and Illinois has had some trouble defending the three-point arc. But, with that being said, the Tigers are also giving up 75.0 points per game this season.

I am going to be honest, I love the Illinois -6.5 spread. When Missouri takes on any team that is above average, they struggle. I would pound the Illini -6.5 in this one.

Prediction – Illinois -6.5

Illinois basketball vs. Missouri – Moneyline

The Moneyline is a little more enticing than in past games. As of right now, the Moneyline odds sit at Illinois -280 and Missouri +225.

Advice

I know Illinois struggled against Alabama A&M at times, but I am going to chalk it up to growing pains. Missouri is not a good team, and Illinois should be able to take advantage of this fact.

It is hard to gauge what Missouri is based on stats since they haven’t played anyone besides Kansas. In the game against the Jayhawks, the Tigers had 21 turnovers and shot 30.0% from three-point range. If they struggle like this against Illinois, then I think this should be an easy win.

Prediction – Illinois -280

Illinois basketball vs. Missouri – Over/Under

I have been fairly decent on the Illinois over/under this season at 2-1. Against Missouri, the over/under is 153.5 points.

Advice

Do you want to see a bad defensive team? Take a look at the Missouri Tigers.

The Tigers are giving up 75.0 points per game this season, which ranks No. 281 in the country. They have given up 91 points to Southern Indiana, 85 points to Penn, 80 points to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, and 89 points to Southeast Missouri State.

I feel confident in Illinois scoring in the 70s or higher. That doesn’t worry me too much. But the big issue I have is can Missouri score enough points to hit the over?

Missouri did score 67 against Kansas, but the Illini are only giving up 62.1 points per game this season, which ranks No. 36 in the country. No matter how ugly our offense has looked at times, our defense is still stout.

The most points we have given up this season is 78, and that was to Texas in overtime. I don’t see Missouri scoring more than 65 points in this game. That means Illinois would have to get into, roughly, the 90s. I don’t see that happening due to chemistry issues. I see this game finishing something like 78-62 in favor of Illinois.

Prediction – Under 153.5 points

Illinois basketball vs. Missouri – Game Info

Date & Time: December 22 – 8:00 pm CT

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: Fubo TV