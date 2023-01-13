After a big win over Nebraska on the road, the Illinois basketball team is back in action against the Michigan State Spartans.

This is a big game for the Illini, as we continue to push towards the NCAA tournament. But Michigan State is not going to be an easy opponent. The Spartans are playing some good basketball and are currently on a seven-game winning streak.

Our record this year betting Illinois is 2-4 moneyline, 2-4 spread, and 3-4 over/under. Let’s see if we can turn things around.

Here are the Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Michigan State.

Odds

Illinois basketball vs. Michigan State – Moneyline

Las Vegas sees Illinois as a solid favorite heading into the game on Friday night. The Illini are currently at -275 on the moneyline, and Michigan State is sitting at +225.

Advice

Both teams have been playing well, but going on the road in the Big Ten is not an easy task. That is definitely an advantage for the Orange and Blue.

Michigan State has only played three road games this season, and they are 2-1 in those contests. The only loss was by 18 points at Notre Dame. They have beaten Penn State and Wisconsin, both of which look like good wins.

I think a big point of emphasis is on free throws. Michigan State can get to the Charity stripe and convert. They are currently averaging 75.6% from the free throw line. If Illinois can keep the Spartans off the free throw line, then I think they take the money line.

Prediction – Illinois -275

Illinois basketball vs. Michigan State – Spread

Illinois is coming into the big matchup against Michigan State as 6.5-point favorites. That is a big number against the Spartans.

Advice

6.5 points is a lot to give a Tom Izzo team. Only two out of the past six contests between the two teams have had a wider margin than six points.

Michigan State is a hot team right now after winning seven straight games. The biggest thing that scares me is their three-point shooting. The Spartans are knocking down shots from behind the three-point arc at a clip of 37.8%.

While I think Illinois has a good three-point defense, I also believe Michigan State can shoot their way into a good game. Let’s not forget too, the Spartans have a good defense, as they only give up 64.9 points per game.

This is going to be a close game. I think Illinois will win, but it will be by less than seven points.

Prediction – Michigan State +6.5

Illinois basketball vs. Michigan State – Over/Under

Illinois games have had lower over/under games lately, and this one falls in line. The over/under in the Michigan State game is 136.5 points.

Advice

Just looking at both teams’ defenses, this game is going to be low scoring. Illinois enters Friday night giving up 63.8 points per game while Michigan State can hold their own at 64.9 points per game.

This is going to be an interesting game. These are two opposite-style teams. Michigan State plays a slower game, as they average just 68.8 possessions per game, which ranks No. 264 in the nation. Illinois, on the other hand, averages 73.3 possessions per game, which ranks No. 59 in the country.

If the Illini can get out and run, then I think this game is going to hit the over. If Michigan State gets control and we play at their pace, then it could easily go under. With the new starting lineup Brad Underwood has implemented, Illinois has been able to get out on more breaks. I think this game is going over.

Prediction – Over 136.5 points

Illinois basketball vs. Michigan State – Game Info

Date & Time: January 13 – 8:00 pm CT

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fubo TV