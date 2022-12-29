After a week off, the Illinois basketball team is back in action on Thursday night against Bethune-Cookman.

The Illini needed this game in the worst way. We have officially boarded the struggle bus, and now Illinois is trying to find answers on the fly. There is no better way to find those answers than against a cupcake team like the Wildcats.

Here are the Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Bethune-Cookman.

Odds

Illinois basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman – Moneyline

As of right now, I can’t find a Moneyline for the Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman game. That means Las Vegas essentially thinks the Moneyline is pointless in the game.

Advice

There really isn’t any advice to give here. Illinois is going to win this game, and that is why there isn’t a Moneyline on any of the gambling sites that I checked.

Bethune-Cookman has played two games this season against Big Ten opponents. They lost the first game of the season to Iowa by 31 points and followed that up with a loss to Indiana by 52 points. This game shouldn’t be closed.

Prediction – Illinois – N/A

Illinois basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman – Spread

The line is finally out for the Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman game, and the Illini are starting the day at -30.5.

Advice

Illinois isn’t beating teams by a lot of points right now. We are struggling against the good teams and even faltering against teams like Alabama A&M. But I would argue that Bethune-Cookman is the worst team we will play this season.

The Wildcats are giving up a ton of points in 2022-23. They currently allow 81.8 points per game, which ranks No. 350 out of 363 DI basketball programs. This should be the chance for Illinois to put up a big number and develop a little bit of chemistry.

On top of the poor Bethune-Cookman defense, they aren’t scoring well either. The Wildcats are only averaging 65.7 points per game, which ranks No. 276 in the country. A bad defense and an offense that can’t score are not a good combination.

As mentioned in the Moneyline section, Illinois is going to win this game. But can we cover the 30.5 points? I believe so. I think we can get this spread up to 40 points.

Prediction – Illinois -30.5

Illinois basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman – Over/Under

I am seeing an over/under line of 144.5 points for the Illinois vs. Bethune-Cookman game.

Advice

If there is one thing Illinois is good at this season, it is thrashing trash teams. Illinois is 5-0 against non-power-five conference teams. We have also won those games by an average of 32 points in each contest.

Bethune-Cookman does not have a good defense. That gives me a lot of hope that Illinois can start shooting better and put up a big number. Over the past couple of weeks, the Illini haven’t been the best offensively. Despite this fact, we have gone over 144.5 points two out of the past four games.

In the last four contests, the Wildcats over/under is averaging out to be 152.25 points. The combined scores of the two games they played against power-five opponents this season – Iowa and Indiana – are 150 points and 147 points.

To me, everything says to take the over in this game. I think Illinois comes out and puts up a solid number. Bethune-Cookman will hopefully do their part as well. I see the final scoring being something like 91-56 in favor of Illinois.

Prediction – Over 144.5 points

Illinois basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman – Game Info

Date & Time: December 29 – 7:30 pm CT

TV: FS1

Streaming: Fubo TV