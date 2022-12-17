The last time we saw the Illinois basketball team in action, we were getting trounced by Penn State.

Ugh, that is such a painful statement to utter. The Illini looked awful against the Nittany Lions. Going into that game, we were favorites on the moneyline, and we were -10.5 favorites. I bet that game with my heart and not my head. I went 0-3 in that game. That won’t happen again.

Illinois takes on Alabama A&M on Saturday. This game finally published the live odds. This time around will be better, I promise.

Here are the Illinois basketball betting odds, predictions, and game info against Alabama A&M.

Odds

Illinois vs. Alabama A&M – Spread

The current spread in this game is Illinois -29.5 and Alabama A&M +29.5. That is a large number, and it is tempting for any gambler to start up with 29 points.

Advice

Honestly, I am quite surprised that the spread is only 29.5 points. This line should be in the 30s, in my opinion.

Alabama A&M is one of the worst defensive teams in the country. The best team they have played is probably Samford, and yet the Bulldogs are giving up 80.1 points per game this season. That Ranks No. 340 out of 363 DI basketball programs.

Illinois is going to be playing with some serious fire after what happened in the Penn State game and in the press conference after the loss. I fully expect the Illini to drop 100+ points on Saturday. I think this game gets out of hand quickly.

Prediction – Illinois -29.5

Illinois vs. Alabama A&M – Moneyline

This is kind of a pointless moneyline, but Illinois is currently at -10000 and Alabama A&M is at +2400. The odds seem about right.

Advice

I wouldn’t bet this game on the Moneyline because you aren’t going to get much in return. You would have to lay down $10,000 to make $100. That isn’t worth the risk.

Illinois has this Moneyline with ease. If the Illini fall to Alabama A&M, the Panic button won’t just be hit, it would be smashed. There is no way under the sun that the Bulldogs compete with Illinois on Saturday.

Prediction – Illinois -10000

Illinois vs. Alabama A&M – Over/Under

I am intrigued by the over/under in the Illinois vs Alabama A&M game. The line is currently set at 145.5.

Advice

In the spread section of this article, I mentioned that I think Illinois is going to put up a big number against Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs haven’t played anyone and are still one of the worst defensive teams in the country.

Alabama A&M can score the basketball, though. They average 72.6 points per game, which ranks No. 135 in the nation. The Bulldogs also hit their three-pointers at a clip of 36.7%, which ranks No. 70 in the country. Three-point defense has been Illinois’ Bugaboo lately.

As I mentioned earlier, I could see Illinois scoring in the 100s on Saturday. I could see Alabama A&M scoring a decent number of points too. I have this game finishing something like 105-68 in favor of Illinois. Pound the over.

Prediction – Over 145.5 points

Illinois vs. Alabama A&M – Game Info

Date & Time: December 17 – 3:00 pm CT

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fubo TV