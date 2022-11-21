Illinois and Purdue Score Weekly Men’s Basketball Accolades
Player of the Week
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
G – Sr. – 6-6 – Chicago, Ill. – Lincoln Park – Major: Sociology
- Averaged 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists last week, as Illinois went 2-1
- Scored 29 points on 9-13 shooting from the floor, including 7-9 from three-point range, and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over #8/7 UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event
- Connected on nine of his 14 field goal attempts to score a career-high 30 points in just 23 minutes of a win over Monmouth
- Earns the first Player of the Week accolade of his career
- Last Illinois Player of the Week: Kofi Cockburn (Feb. 7, 2022)
Freshman of the Week
Braden Smith, Purdue
G – 6-0 – Westfield, Ind. – Westfield – Major: Undecided
- Paired 20 points, two rebounds and three assists in Purdue’s 75-70 win over Marquette
- Six of Smith’s points came in a 56-second span that saw the Boilermakers go from a 62-59 deficit to a 65-62 lead with 4:20 left.
- Earns his first career Freshman of the Week Honor
- Last Michigan Freshman of the Week: Caleb Furst (Nov. 22, 2021)
2022-23 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Players of the Week
Nov. 21
P: Terence Shannon Jr., Sr., ILL
F: Braden Smith, PUR
Nov. 14
P: Hunter Dickinson, Jr., MICH
F: Jett Howard, MICH