Illini Women’s Basketball Holiday Game Promotion Details

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fresh off a Braggin’ Rights win, Illinois Women’s Basketball will close out its non-conference schedule on Wednesday, Dec. 21, when Florida Atlantic comes to town for the Illini’s Holiday Game promotion. The game will tip off at 12 pm CT, from State Farm Center.

Holiday Game festivities include a youth ticket deal, giveaway, photos with Santa and Halftime Teddy Bear Toss benefitting Toys for Tots.

Kids ages 12 and under can receive free admission to Wednesday’s game – a deal that can be redeemed by stopping at the State Farm Center ticket window on the day of the game.

The first 250 fans will receive a cookie gift bag, which includes a Block I cookie cutter and Shauna Green ‘s Cookie Recipe.

Doors open at 11 am on the Traditions Patio near the East Entrance, which is when photos with Santa will begin and last until tipoff. Fans will receive a QR code to scan and receive their photos from once uploaded.

Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear (or other plush toy) to throw onto the court as the Halftime Teddy Bear Toss will benefit Toys for Tots. Additionally, fans should check in their plush toy at the marketing table upon entering the arena for a chance to win four tickets to the Jan. 1 game vs. Iowa.

Illinois Women’s Basketball’s complete promotional schedule can be found HERE.