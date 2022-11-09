Illini Volleyball Inks Three on National Signing Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois Volleyball Head Coach Chris Tamas announced the addition of three student-athletes on Wednesday (November 9). Lily Barry, Taylor de Boer, and Gabby Dean will join the Illini volleyball squad for the 2023 campaign.

Lily Barry // Emden, Illinois // University High School // Illini Elite Volleyball Club // DS // 5-6

Notes: Four-year letter Winner at University High School… Named Pantagraph All-Area Volleyball from 2019-21… Named to the IVCA All-State First team as a senior… Listed as a PrepVolleyball Top 150 Class of 2023, Named by Prep Dig a top -10 players in the state of Illinois in 2022… Named to AVCA Phenom Watch List… Recognized as a Class of 2023 Ultra Ankle JVA Watch List prospect… Participated in the 2021 and 2022 USA Volleyball National Team Development Program Winter Series.

Coach Tamas is Barry: “I have seen Lily develop since my first year here at Illinois. She is a very dynamic and Talented athlete. More importantly, she brings a competitive fire to the floor, and she has upped her game every year I have seen her play. She has been a leader on all her teams and that quality is just as important as any. Lily has elevated the level of all the teams she has competed on and will continue to do that for us. We welcome Lily to campus this spring and are ready to get to work with her in Huff.”

Why Illinois? “I chose Illinois because as a kid I dreamed of playing for this program. As soon as I got on campus, I knew it was the right fit for me, it felt like home right away.”

Taylor de Boer // Kelowna, British Columbia // Vernon Secondary School // Team Canada Junior Team // OH/RS // 6-4

Notes: Trained with Team Canada Junior Team from 2021-22… Named the Canadian Junior Team U19 Captain in 2022… Took part in the National Excellence Program.

Coach Tamas de Boer: “Taylor fits the mold of the type of six rotation player we are looking for. She has worked hard on her game over the past several years including being selected to train with the Canadian National Development Team. She has a dream and a vision to play professional volleyball and help bring Canada back to the Olympic games and podium. We are excited to be a part of her journey and look forward to her development with us starting this spring.”

Why Illinois? “I chose Illinois because I felt that the skill level of the coaches is second to none, I knew I wanted to play Big Ten volleyball, the most competitive conference, but I needed to find the right fit. The coaches at Illinois took their time to get to know me as both a player and a person which made me feel like they would create a special culture with the team. They are well versed on what it takes to be successful and good role models with tons of success between them. They also had experience with international volleyball and the path forward from that perspective. The Illini coaches all talked about the commitment to their players and there was an Authenticity to every one of them so there is big trust developed already. I also know that playing for Illinois would complement my desire to continue to play for Team Canada in international competition. I could tell that at Illinois I would be in a highly competitive environment where I had to push myself daily to get to the next level every time I hit the court- I thrive in that kind of environment. After visiting Champaign, I felt that there was no better place for me, and it felt like home. The community within Champaign was sports minded and super supportive of the Athletes and sports programs, it has a real special feel. The university itself is well regarded as one of the best in the nation so educationally that was an easy decision. The team itself are Fighters and they show Incredible grit, tenacity and drive on the court, I knew that to be a part of this team would be a huge Honor and it would be a place I could grow, develop and contribute as a person and athlete.”

Gabby Dean // Columbus, Indiana // Columbus East High School // Team Indiana Volleyball Club // MB // 6-4

Notes: Four-year letter winner… Named all district and all-state from 2021-22… Earned all-star status as a junior and a senior… Led her team to three Sectional Championships and one regional final… Earned First Team All-Conference Distinction from the Hoosier Hills Conference in 2021 and 2022… Named the Republic Volleyball Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons as a junior and a senior… Placed on the USAV Youth A1 High Performance Team in 2020…Earned a spot with the USAV Holiday Training Program in 2020…Named an Under Armor AVCA Phenom underclassman… Placed on the Prep Volleyball Frosh 59 and the Prep Volleyball Top 150 List… Named the Prep Dig Indiana No. 2 Overall Player for 2023 and a Prep Dig Class of 2023 Top 100 Player… Earned a spot on the JVA All-National Team from 2020-22.

Coach Tamas is Dean: “Gabby is one of the Hardest workers that I have seen at the youth level. I have never seen her give anything but her best effort whether it was a match or at a practice. She is going to bring out everyone’s best because of the example that she sets and effort that she consistently gives. She is an impressive Blocker and understands the game well. Gabby will fit in well with the team and we are excited to have her join the Illini Family.”

Why Illinois: “I chose Illinois for many reasons. The moment I stepped on campus it felt like the perfect fit. I love the culture of the school and volleyball program, the coaches and players on the team, and the amazing academics and opportunities Illinois has to offer . Additionally, I am excited for the opportunity to play in one of the toughest volleyball conferences in the nation.”