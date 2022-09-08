Illini targets crack ESPN Top 25 for 2025

It is never too early to see who could emerge as a potential Recruit for the Illinois basketball class of 2025.

The Illini haven’t secured a commitment for 2025, but right now it’s more about offering scholarships and building relationships. In the new ESPN Top 25 for 2025, the Illini have a few targets out there who could really help the program.

I would say the biggest target for the Illini would be Bryce Heard. He is from Chicago but is attending Montverde Academy. In the updated ESPN Top 25, Heard is rated as a four-star Recruit who is the No. 18 player in the class of 2025. He is also the No. 7 small forward in the Nation and the best player coming out of the state of Illinois.

Another option could end up being Trey McKenney. He is a 6-foot-3, 220-pound shooting guard out of Michigan. McKenney is rated as a four-star Recruit and ranked as the No. 17 player in the class of 2025. He is also the No. 4 shooting guard in the country and the best player coming out of Michigan. Illinois recently offered McKenney a scholarship.

I would say those two players are the biggest targets for the Illini in 2025 as of right now. More targets are sure to be added to the list in the coming year, though.

What positions will Illinois basketball need for the class of 2025?

Well, the Illini have Morez Johnson and ZZ Clark coming in from the 2024 class. They will both be sophomores for the 2025-26 campaign. That gives us our No. 1 and No. 4 players on the court.

It would be nice to have center James Brown commit for 2024 as well. They would be our No. 5. Which means Illinois would need depth and a No. 2 and No. 3 from the class of 2025.

I am not sure who will be around from the class of 2022 and 2023 when the 2025-26 season rolls around. Ty Rodgers, Sencire Harris, Jayden Epps, Skyy Clark, Zacharie Perrin, and Amani Hansberry all would still be eligible in 2025. I assume most of them are gone by that time, though.

Brad Underwood has done a great job recruiting, so I have no worries we can fill any gaps that remain with the class of 2025. There are plenty of options out there. Let’s see how things play out.