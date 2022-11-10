Illini Soccer Announces 2023 Signing Class

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Illinois soccer head coach Janet Rayfield announced today the addition of Mya Archibald (Fall River, Nova Scotia, Canada) to the Fighting Illini roster for the 2023 season.

MYA ARCHIBALD | DEFENDER | FALL RIVER, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA | BURNABY CENTRAL SECONDARY SCHOOL | VANCOUVER WHITECAPS GIRLS ELITE

ABOUT ARCHIBALD

Participated in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup with Canada.

Bronze medalist at the 2022 CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship.

Has earned a total of nine caps at the international level.

Vancouver Whitecaps Girls Elite Academy.

Archibald joins the Illini following a summer that featured her representing Canada at the U-17 level at two international competitions. She made seven appearances and five starts at the CONCACAF U-17 Women’s Championship, helping Canada to a Bronze medal finish, and two starts at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

Not only is Archibald a budding star at the international level, she is a decorated track and field athlete. She was a 2022 Provincial gold medalist in the 400m and long jump while capturing a silver medal in the 200m. Archibald was the 2019 U-16 Athlete of the Year for Athletics in Nova Scotia after becoming a national Champion at high jump.

WHY ILLINOIS: “The strong, competitive soccer program and wonderful coaching staff, as well as the quality engineering programs and beautiful campus.”

RAYFIELD’S TAKE: “A successful track athlete as well, Mya Archibald, has excellent pace and brings the technical and tactical level demanded to reach the international level of success she has achieved. Her recent move to outside-back for the Canadian National Team shows her versatility and ability on both sides of the ball. Not to make comparisons but it is fitting to welcome Mya to the Illini family on the heels of celebrating the induction of former Canadian national team defender, Emily Zurrer, into the Illini Athletics Hall of Fame. Mya has a bright future ahead of her both in Orange and Blue and for her country.”