Illini set to take on top SEC program in coming years

Illinois basketball will keep its conference crossover tradition alive for at least two more years.



During a whirlwind day of Illini news, there are also intriguing developments on the basketball front. It was announced Tuesday that Illinois would face Tennessee in a home-and-home series beginning in 2023, with a rematch scheduled the following year.

This news is nothing new for the Illini, as they’ve competed in the now-defunct ACC-Big Ten Challenge for two decades. The Volunteers represent the SEC, however. With that being said, the structure follows a similar style.

“We are excited to schedule a marquee series with the University of Tennessee,” head Coach Brad Underwood said in the release. “These will be great early season tests for our program to compete against Talented and successful Tennessee teams led by their tremendous Coach in Rick Barnes.”

Brad Underwood always aims for the toughest slate possible each and every season, he said.

“My philosophy remains the same every year: to put together an extremely challenging non-conference schedule that will ultimately prepare us for the rigors of Big Ten play,” Underwood continued. “In addition to benefiting our team, it is great for college basketball – and especially the fans – to have high-level games like this played on college campuses.”

The first Matchup between the Illini and Volunteers will take place in Knoxville on December 9, 2023, followed by the second game in Champaign on December 14, 2022. Both dates occur on a Saturday, making it a potential marquee game across the country with high Stakes early in the season.

Has Illinois basketball ever played the Tennessee Volunteers?

The answer is, yes. In fact, the two schools have only met three times throughout college basketball history, according to the release. The most recent Matchup took place all the way back in 1988, with the Illini trouncing the Volunteers 103-79.

Depending on how the games go, it remains to be seen if Illinois will continue its newfound tradition of playing the same SEC opponent in two-year stretches.