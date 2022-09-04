Illini Rookies in the NFL

10 players from last season’s Illinois football team got signed to NFL rosters this offseason. Only six made the final cut.

Just last weekend, eight former Illini were battling for NFL roster spots during the final week of the 2022 NFL preseason, and only two of them just missed the cut.

After a strong preseason slate for edge-rusher Owen Carney Jr., the Miami Dolphins waived him in an effort to trim their roster to 53 players. Carney put up four tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss during his quick stint in Miami.

Roderick Perry was the other alum to have his contract terminated after posting just three tackles and one tackle-for-loss for the Cleveland Browns.

Which Illinois football rookies’ Dreams came true last week?

Doug Kramer

Kramer did make the Chicago Bears’ final roster, but not in the most ideal fashion.

After suffering a Lisfranc injury to the foot during training camp, Kramer was placed on the team’s injured reserve. The injury is likely to keep Kramer out for the entire season. The former Illini Captain had been battling OL Sam Mustipher for the backup center spot.

Jake Hansen

This shouldn’t surprise anyone in the world.

After an outstanding preseason slate, Hansen not only made the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster but earned a starting spot at strong-side linebacker, according to ESPN. Hansen posted 12 tackles in the Texans’ three preseason games. This includes two five-tackle performances.

Illini Nation will get to see its former linebacker suit up in the blue and red when the Texans host Indianapolis on Sunday to kick off their season.

Tony Adams

It was a long shot, but Adams defied the odds.

Slotted as the New York Jets’ fourth-string strong safety going into the final week of the preseason, Adams’ case looked like a lost cause. A solid four-tackle, two-tackle-for-loss final statement was enough to earn him a spot on the Jets’ final 53-man roster.

The Jets will host Baltimore on Sunday to open their season.

Kerby Joseph

A second-round pick, Joseph was pretty much a lock to make the Detroit Lions’ final roster.

Coverage struggles prevented the defensive back from moving up the team’s depth chart. However, he put his playmaking ability on full display this preseason, leading the Lions in tackles in each game – including two seven-tackle efforts.

Joseph is slotted as Detroit’s third-string strong safety going into week one.

James McCourt

After getting waived by the Los Angeles Chargers, McCourt was quickly swooped up by the Jacksonville Jaguars – where he immediately became their starting kicker.

In his Lone game with the Jags, the former Illini Hero went 2-of-2 including a 54-yarder.

McCourt will kick the Jaguars’ season off when they visit Washington on Sunday.

Vederian Lowe

Fighting for the Minnesota Vikings’ final backup tackle spot going into the preseason finale, Lowe got the job done.

Lowe will be the team’s third-string left tackle going into their season opener vs. division rival Green Bay.