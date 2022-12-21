Illini receive a much-needed boost to the roster

Zacharie Perrin is finally joining the Illinois basketball team after nearly a year of anticipation from the fanbase and the program.

Perrin has officially arrived to play for the Illini as the New Year is rapidly approaching. Perrin, a 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward from France, came to the United States in August but could not immediately join the team due to eligibility.

Now, at 8-3, the Illini’s newest star will look to make an immediate impact on a team that is still fairly young.

Brad Underwood is excited about the addition of Perrin and looks forward to what he can do in Illinois’ system.

We’re excited to have Zach arrive on campus and begin his academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois,” Underwood said in a press release. “He has remained loyal to us throughout the recruiting process and is eager to officially be an Illini. Joining a team midseason is certainly a unique situation, but Zach is a driven, committed young man who takes school and basketball seriously. Our coaches and support staff, as well as our players, are here to welcome him and offer support throughout this transition.”

Perrin played Overseas for France in the FIBA ​​U18 Championships over the summer, as he averaged 13.9 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting at 56% from the field and becoming the team’s leading scorer and rebounder.

Zacharie Perrin played against older competition before joining the Illinois basketball team.

Perrin had a unique basketball journey prior to joining Illinois. These included playing on Olympic-type level teams, as he was named MVP of the Adidas Next Generation Qualifying tournament in the spring, which allowed him to compete in the Final Four All-Star Euroleague. They averaged 10 points and 5.8 rebounds against some of the best players in the country.

With the addition of Perrin, expect the starting lineup to potentially look a little different as the season ramps up with Big Ten play in January 2023.