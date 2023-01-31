Illini Men’s Golf In the Pros | Jan. 30

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Following another solid weekend of action that saw Thomas Pieters finish in sixth place at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic, five former Illini are now set to compete this week on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour as the calendar flips to February for Week 5 of the 2023 season.

PGA TOUR

On the PGA Tour, Thomas Detry and Nick Hardy finished tied for 37thth and tied for 44th, respectively, last weekend at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. This week, the Illini duo welcomes fellow Illinois alum DA Points into the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Points, has previously played in the event 16 times in his career, capturing the title in 2011 when he was paired with Comedy Legend and fellow Illinois native Bill Murray.

DA Points and Bill Murray at the 2011 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Hardy will play in the event for the second consecutive season, while Detry will make his debut.

KORN FERRY TOUR

The third event of the Korn Ferry Tour’s schedule marks the 2023 debuts for a pair of former Illini standouts – Brian Campbell and Michael Feagles – who will be in action at The Panama Championship at Panama Golf Club in Panama City, Panama.