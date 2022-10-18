Illini in the NFL | Week 6

Tony Adams, DB, New York Jets – Not active in the Jets’ 27-10 win against the Green Bay Packers

Nick Allegretti, OL, Kansas City Chiefs – Participated in 5 special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 24-20 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Clayton Fejedelem, FS, Miami Dolphins – Participated in 22 special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ 24-16 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendrick Green, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Not active in the Steelers’ 20-18 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Jake Hansen, LB, Houston Texans – Bye week.

Justin Hardee, CB, New York Jets – Participated in 23 special teams snaps while recording two tackles in the Jets’ 27-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Nate Hobbs, CB, Las Vegas Raiders – Bye week.

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions – Bye week.

Ted Karras, OL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C and participated in 57 Offensive snaps and two special teams snaps in the Bengals’ 30-26 win against the New Orleans Saints.

“>Get the gat get the gat ??#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/kTLS5XVK0d

— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 16, 2022

Vederian Lowe, OL, Minnesota Vikings – Not active in the Vikings 24-16 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Chase McLaughlin, K, Indianapolis Colts – Started at K and participated in 11 special teams snaps while converting two field goals and three extra point attempts in the Colts’ 34-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 16 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 24-20 loss against the New York Giants.

Dawuane Smoot, DL, Jacksonville Jaguars – Participated in 31 defensive snaps in the Jaguars’ 34-27 loss against the Indianapolis Colts.

“>SMOOOOT will serve as our sixth Captain against the Colts!#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/QUC3bBOGPv

— Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 14, 2022

Jihad Ward, DL, New York Giants – Started at DE and participated in 27 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps while recording two tackles, including two TFLs in the Giants’ 24-20 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

“>Jihad Ward with another tackle for loss. Leads Giants with 5 TFLs this season. Great under-the-radar offseason signing so far.

Jihad Ward with another tackle for loss. Leads Giants with 5 TFLs this season. Great under-the-radar offseason signing so far. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022 “>— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 16, 2022

INJURED RESERVE (2)

Milo Eifler, LB, Washington Commanders

Doug Kramer, OL, Chicago Bears

PRACTICE SQUAD (3)

James McCourt, K, Jacksonville Jaguars

Akeem Spence, DL, San Francisco 49ers

Roderick Perry II, DL, Cleveland Browns

Malik Turner, WR, San Francisco 49ers