Illini in the NFL | Week 5

Stats and notes from former Fighting Illini during Week 5 of the NFL season.

Tony Adams, DB, New York Jets – Not active in the Jets’ 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Nick Allegretti, OL, Kansas City Chiefs – Started at RG and participated in 72 Offensive and six special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 30-29 win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Clayton Fejedelem, FS, Miami Dolphins – Participated in 23 special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss against the New York Jets.

Kendrick Green, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Not active in the Steelers’ 38-3 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Jake Hansen, LB, Houston Texans – Participated in three defensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Texans’ 13-6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin Hardee, CB, New York Jets – Participated in 22 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Jets’ 40-17 win against the Miami Dolphins.

Nate Hobbs, CB, Las Vegas Raiders – Started at CB and participated in 57 defensive snaps while recording nine tackles in the Raiders’ 30-29 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions – Started at S and participated in 57 defensive snaps and nine special teams snaps while recording two tackles in the Lions’ 29-0 loss against the New England Patriots.

Ted Karras, OL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C and participated in 63 Offensive snaps in the Bengals’ 19-17 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

“>Joe Burrow and Ted Karras head butt and are ready to go pregame. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/d0wALqvz9f

— Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 9, 2022

Vederian Lowe, OL, Minnesota Vikings – Not active in the Vikings’ 29-22 win against the Chicago Bears.

Chase McLaughlin, K, Indianapolis Colts – Started at K and participated in 10 special teams snaps while converting four field goals in the Colts’ 12-9 win against the Denver Broncos.

“>Chase McLaughlin ties his career long with a 52 yard kick!#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLypic.twitter.com/0z4910hrQq

— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 7, 2022

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 15 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 19-17 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Dawuane Smoot, DL, Jacksonville Jaguars – Participated in 23 defensive snaps and one special teams snap while recording a tackle in the Jaguars’ 13-6 loss against the Houston Texans

Malik Turner, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Participated in 15 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the 49ers’ 37-15 win against the Carolina Panthers.

Jihad Ward, DL, New York Giants – Started at DE and participated in 46 defensive snaps and five special teams snaps while recording a tackle for loss in the Giants’ 27-22 win against the Green Bay Packers

“>JIHAD WARD ??pic.twitter.com/RZb0nwswsv

— Giants Nation (@GiantsNationCP) October 9, 2022

INJURED RESERVE (2)

Milo Eifler, LB, Washington Commanders

Doug Kramer, OL, Chicago Bears

Practice Squads (3)

James McCourt, K, Jacksonville Jaguars

Akeem Spence, DL, San Francisco 49ers

Roderick Perry II, DL, Cleveland Browns