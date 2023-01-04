Illini in the NFL | Week 17

Tony Adams, DB, New York Jets – Participated in 60 defensive and five special teams snaps while recording seven tackles in the Jets’ 23-6 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

“>I don’t think outside of Sauce, Reed, Tony Adams or Ty Johnson anyone #Jets player showed up today

— Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) January 2, 2023

Nick AllegrettiOL, Kansas City Chiefs – Participated in 19 Offensive and five special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 27-24 win against the Denver Broncos.

Christian DiLauroOL, Denver Broncos – Participated in four special teams snaps in the Broncos’ 27-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Milo EiflerLB, Washington Commanders – Participated in 19 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Commanders’ 24-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

Clayton FejedelemFS, Miami Dolphins – Participated in one defensive and 23 special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ 23-21 loss against the New England Patriots.

Kendrick GreenOL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Not active in the Steelers’ 16-13 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jake HansenLB, Houston Texans – Participated in 17 defensive and 18 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Texans’ 21-3 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Justin HardeeCB, New York Jets – Participated in 20 special teams snaps while recording two tackles in the Jets’ 23-6 loss against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nate HobbsCB, Las Vegas Raiders – Started at CB and participated in 66 defensive and three special teams snaps while recording eight tackles and a pass deflection in the Raiders’ 37-34 loss against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kerby JosephS, Detroit Lions – Started at S and participated in 48 defensive and 10 special teams snaps while recording four tackles and a pass deflection in the Lions’ 41-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

Ted KarrasOL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C for the Bengals in the postponed week 17 Monday Night Football game.

“>Saw Joe Burrow, Ted Karras and DJ Reader, all captains, walking towards Bills Locker room in the tunnel.

Saw Joe Burrow, Ted Karras and DJ Reader, all captains, walking toward Bills locker room in the tunnel. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023 “>— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 3, 2023

Vederian LoweOL, Minnesota Vikings – Not active in the Vikings’ 41-17 loss against the Green Bay Packers.

Chase McLaughlinK, Indianapolis Colts – Started at K and participated in six special teams snaps while converting an extra point and a field goal in the Colts’ 38-10 loss against the New York Giants.

Del’Shawn PhillipsLB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 14 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 16-13 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jihad WardDL, New York Giants – Started at OLB and participated in 33 defensive and four special teams snaps while recording four tackles in the Giants’ 38-10 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Injured Reserve (2)

Doug KramerOL, Chicago Bears

Dawuan SmootDL, Jacksonville Jaguars (Tore Achilles last week against the New York Jets)

Practice Squads (6)

Owen Carney Jr.OLB, Cincinnati Bengals

James McCourtK, Jacksonville Jaguars

Roderick Perry IIDL, Cleveland Browns

Akeem SpenceDL, San Francisco 49ers

Malik TurnerWR, Las Vegas Raiders