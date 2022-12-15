Illini in the NFL | Week 14

Stats and notes from former Fighting Illini during Week 14 of the NFL season.

Tony Adams, DB, New York Jets – Participated in three defensive and 16 special teams snaps while recording two tackles in the Jets’ 20-12 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Nick AllegrettiOL, Kansas City Chiefs – Participated in six special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 34-28 win against the Denver Broncos.

Milo EiflerLB, Washington Commanders – Bye week.

Clayton FejedelemFS, Miami Dolphins – Participated in three defensive and 22 special teams snaps in the Dolphins’ 23-7 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kendrick GreenOL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Not active in the Steelers’ 16-14 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jake HansenLB, Houston Texans – First career start at LB and participated in 22 defensive and 17 special teams snaps while recording three tackles in the Texans’ 27-23 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

“>Texans start rookie linebacker Jake Hansen

Texans start rookie linebacker Jake Hansen — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 11, 2022 “>— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 11, 2022

Justin HardeeCB, New York Jets – Participated in 27 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Jets’ 20-12 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Nate HobbsCB, Las Vegas Raiders – Started at CB and participated in 64 defensive snaps while recording nine tackles in the Raiders’ 17-16 loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

Kerby JosephS, Detroit Lions – Started at S and participated in 65 defensive and 12 special teams snaps while recording four tackles and a fumble recovery in the Lions’ 34-23 win against the Minnesota Vikings.

“>Happy flippin’ Sunday!@JKERB25 | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/mH89oi8XN6

— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 11, 2022

Ted KarrasOL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C and participated in 67 Offensive snaps in the Bengals’ 23-10 win against the Cleveland Browns.

“>Ted Karras is on an incredible run and playing like one of the best centers in football.

Since Week 7, he’s been credited with 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, and 1 pressure. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/BmBngCoaGH

— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) December 14, 2022

Vederian LoweOL, Minnesota Vikings – Made NFL debut and participated in three special teams snaps in the Vikings’ 34-23 loss against the Detroit Lions.

Chase McLaughlinK, Indianapolis Colts – Bye week.

Del’Shawn PhillipsLB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 12 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 16-14 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dawuan SmootDL, Jacksonville Jaguars – Participated in 55 defensive snaps while recording a fumble recovery in the Jaguars’ 36-22 win against the Tennessee Titans.

Jihad WardDL, New York Giants – Participated in 30 defensive and eight special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Giants’ 48-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Injured Reserve (1)

Doug KramerOL, Chicago Bears

Practice Squads (4)

James McCourtK, Jacksonville Jaguars

Akeem SpenceDL, San Francisco 49ers

Malik TurnerWR, Las Vegas Raiders

Christian DiLauroOL, Denver Broncos