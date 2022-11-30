Illini in the NFL | Week 12

Stats and notes from former Fighting Illini during Week 12 of the NFL season.

Tony Adams, DB, New York Jets – Not active in the Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

Nick AllegrettiOL, Kansas City Chiefs – Started at LG and participated in 76 Offensive and six special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 26-10 win against the Los Angeles Rams.

“>It cannot be overlooked that the Chiefs went up against Aaron Donald without their best guard in Joe Thuney yet Patrick Mahomes was sacked 0 times.

Respect to Nick Allegretti for stepping in and stepping up. pic.twitter.com/Hm7UBNXKjM

— ?????? (@LanceTHESPOKEN) November 28, 2022

Milo EiflerLB, Washington Commanders – Participated in 19 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Commanders’ 19-13 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Clayton FejedelemFS, Miami Dolphins – Participated in two defensive and 22 special team snaps while recording two tackles in the Dolphins’ 30-15 win against the Houston Texans.

Kendrick GreenOL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Not active in the Steelers’ 24-17 win against the Indianapolis Colts.

Jake HansenLB, Houston Texans – Participated in 24 defensive and 21 special teams snaps while recording three tackles, a sack, and a TFL in the Texans’ 30-15 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

“>First career NFL sack for Jake Hansen!

You can’t Escape the Hansen?? pic.twitter.com/UY7fv9AAVb

— The Field Pass (@TheFieldPass) November 28, 2022

Justin HardeeCB, New York Jets – Participated in 17 special teams snaps in the Jets’ 31-10 win against the Chicago Bears.

Kerby JosephS, Detroit Lions – Started at S and participated in 77 defensive and 11 special teams snaps while recording six tackles in the Lions’ 28-25 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Ted KarrasOL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C and participated in 70 Offensive snaps in the Bengals’ 20-16 win against the Tennessee Titans.

(**EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING**)

“>No offense at all Tennessee.. it’s not because it’s you BUT.. I LOVE THAT THIS HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/r8mcByNHBl

— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 27, 2022

Vederian LoweOL, Minnesota Vikings – Not active in the Vikings’ 33-26 win against the New England Patriots.

Chase McLaughlinK, Indianapolis Colts – Started at K and participated in nine special teams snaps while converting a field goal and two extra points in the Colts’ 24-17 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Del’Shawn PhillipsLB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 17 special teams snaps in the Ravens’ 28-27 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dawuan SmootDL, Jacksonville Jaguars – Participated in 30 defensive snaps in the Jaguars’ 28-27 win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Jihad WardDL, New York Giants – Started at DE and participated in 48 defensive and five special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Giants’ 28-20 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Injured Reserve (2)

Nate HobbsCB, Las Vegas Raiders

Doug KramerOL, Chicago Bears

Practice Squads (4)

James McCourtK, Jacksonville Jaguars

Akeem SpenceDL, San Francisco 49ers

Malik TurnerWR, Las Vegas Raiders

Christian DiLauroOL, Denver Broncos