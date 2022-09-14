Illini in the NFL | Week 1

Stats and notes from former Fighting Illini during Week 1 of the NFL season.

Tony Adams, CB, New York Jets – Participated in one defensive and 12 special teams snaps in the Jets’ 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Nick Allegretti, OL, Kansas City Chiefs – Participated in 39 Offensive and seven special teams snaps in the Chiefs’ 44-21 win against the Arizona Cardinals.

“>The Chiefs love them some Nick Allegretti. They can enter the game at any of the three interior positions. Working right guard right now as Trey Smith gets work done on his ankle.

The Chiefs love them some Nick Allegretti. He can enter the game at any of the three interior positions. Working right guard right now as Trey Smith gets work done on his ankle. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 11, 2022 “>— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 11, 2022

Milo Eifler, LB, Washington Commanders – Participated in 17 special teams snaps in the Commanders’ 28-22 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kendrick Green, OL, Pittsburgh Steelers – Inactive in the Steelers’ 23-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jake Hansen, LB, Houston Texans – Inactive in the Texans’ 20-20 tie against the Indianapolis Colts.

Justin Hardee, CB, New York Jets – Participated in 22 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Jets’ 24-9 loss against the Baltimore Ravens

Nate Hobbs, CB, Las Vegas Raiders – Started at CB and participated in 66 defensive and nine special teams snaps while recording nine tackles including two TFLs, a pass breakup, and a forced fumble in the Raiders 24-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“>”What a great play by Hobbs! He has been terrific!”#Illini | #famILLy | @based_nvte pic.twitter.com/JaCe00Rfyx

— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) September 11, 2022

Kerby Joseph, S, Detroit Lions – Participated in 15 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Lions’ 38-35 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ted Karras, OL, Cincinnati Bengals – Started at C and participated in 100 Offensive snaps while recording a tackle in the Bengals’ 23-20 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“>Bengals got their money’s worth with Ted Karras in Week One.

?? 84.4 PFF Pass Blocking in True Passing Sets (1st among all Centers)

?? 76.5 PFF Pass Blocking (6th among all Centers)

?? 100% pass blocking efficiency (0 pressures, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits)

Love the new center in town! pic.twitter.com/sEyK5c4pjN

— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) September 13, 2022

Vederian Lowe, OL, Minnesota Vikings – Inactive in the Vikings’ 23-7 win against the Green Bay Packers.

Del’Shawn Phillips, LB, Baltimore Ravens – Participated in 18 special teams snaps while recording a tackle in the Ravens’ 24-9 win against the New York Jets.

Dawuane Smoot, DL, Jacksonville Jaguars – Participated in 29 defensive snaps while recording two tackles in the Jaguars’ 28-22 loss against the Washington Commanders.

Malik Turner, WR, San Francisco 49ers – Participated in one Offensive and 18 special teams snaps in the 49ers 19-10 loss against the Chicago Bears.

Jihad Ward, DL, New York Giants – Started at OLB and participated in 57 defensive snaps while recording six tackles in the Giants’ 21-20 win against the Tennessee Titans.

“>Jihad Ward was EASILY the unsung hero of the #Giants Week 1 win. He was all over the place all game with the exception of one contain he was gassed on (and it’s easy to see why he was) and also made plays for the defense like THIS one. Talk about setting the edge! #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/Us7zjyKlvI

— Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) September 12, 2022

INJURED RESERVE (2)

Clayton Fejedelem, FS, Miami Dolphins

Doug Kramer, OL, Chicago Bears

PRACTICE SQUADS (3)

James McCourt, K, Jacksonville Jaguars

Roderick Perry II, DL, Cleveland Browns

Akeem Spence, DL, San Francisco 49ers