Illini football rises in AP Top 25

Following a 26-14 win over Minnesota, Illinois rose six spots to No. 18 in the AP Top 25 in this week’s poll.

Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has won five straight games, including three straight wins over Big Ten West opponents. With five games remaining in the regular season, the Illini are tied atop the Big Ten West with Purdue (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten).

Illinois one of four Big Ten teams in the AP Top 25, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 16 Penn State.

The Illini defense currently Ranks No. 1 among FBS teams in scoring defense, total defense, pass efficiency defense and interceptions and also Ranks No. 2 in passing defense, No. 3 in rushing defense and No. 6 in sacks.

Illini running back Chase Brown leads the FBS with 1,059 rushing yards, 158 yards more than Michigan running back Blake Corumwho is second in rushing.

Coach(es) speak: Illinois entered the USA Today Coaches Poll for the first time this week, coming in at No. 20. Illinois was outside the Coaches Poll top-25 last week, coming at No. 27. Illinois is one of four Big Ten teams ranked in the Coaches Poll, joining No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 16 Penn State.

Why it matters: The college basketball AP Top 25 will come out during the next two weeks. If Illinois basketball is ranked, it will mark the first time Illinois basketball and football were ranked at the same time since Jan. 4, 2002.

What’s next: The Illini have an off week before playing at Nebraska (3-4, 2-2 Big Ten) on Saturday, Oct. 29. Illinois hasn’t risen into the top-15 of the AP Top 25 since November 2007.

Bret Bielema said on Saturday: “I thought when we got done with the year last year, I said it, and I wasn’t making it up — I don’t think a lot of people wanted to play us at the end of the year last year. Thought we were playing really well. Knew I was gonna lose some good players but the recruiting Portals have been great to us. Our development’s been great to us… I think we’re perfect on field goals again today, right. And that whole field goal lineup is basically freshman, redshirt freshman … I knew when I saw Barry in the spring, I saw what he was able to do with our offense, I thought we’d take a big step. I added that feeling would be good on defense. Special teams concerned me a little bit, but we responded well there today. I don’t think I ever put a number on it. I really literally just worry about getting better. All’s I worry about is my bye-week, and getting ready for Nebraska. And that’s kind of the way all of our guys work.”