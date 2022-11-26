Illini football enters regular-season finale with chance to still win Big Ten West

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football could be playing for two trophies during Saturday’s Land of Lincoln Trophy game at Northwestern.

With Iowa’s 24-17 loss at home to Nebraska on Friday, Illinois (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) would win the Big Ten West division title and play in the Big Ten Championship Game if the Illini beat Northwestern (1-10 , 1-7 Big Ten) and Purdue loses at Indiana.

The scenarios

If Purdue wins at Indiana the Boilermakers would clinch the Big Ten West Outright with a division-best 6-3 conference record.

the Boilermakers would clinch the Big Ten West Outright with a division-best 6-3 conference record. If Illinois wins and Purdue loses , Illinois would win the Big Ten West. If Illinois, Iowa and Purdue all have 5-4 Big Ten records, Illinois would have the tiebreaker because it would have the best Big Ten West record.

, Illinois would win the Big Ten West. If Illinois, Iowa and Purdue all have 5-4 Big Ten records, Illinois would have the tiebreaker because it would have the best Big Ten West record. If both Illinois and Purdue losetIowa would win the Big Ten West because it would own a head-to-head tiebreaker over Purdue.

Both the Illinois and Purdue games start at 2:30 pm CT and both air regionally on BTN. Purdue (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) is a 10.5-point favorite at Indiana (4-7, 2-6 Big Ten), while Illinois is a 14-point favorite at Northwestern. The Hoosiers broke a seven-game win streak last week with a come-from-behind 39-31 double-overtime win at Michigan State.

Neither Purdue nor Illinois has won the Big Ten West since the conference went to the East-West format in 2014 and neither team has played in a Big Ten Championship Game since the conference started title games in 2011.

Iowa’s loss on Friday — the Hawkeyes would’ve clinched its second-straight Big Ten West title with a win at Nebraska — breathed new life into the Illini’s Big Ten Championship Game hopes. Illinois entered November with the chance to clinch the Big Ten with a win over Purdue and one other win. But the Illini have lost three straight one-possession games to Michigan State (23-15), Purdue (31-24) and Michigan (19-17).

On paper, Illinois has a favorable matchup on the road on Saturday. Illinois broke a six-game losing streak in the Land of Lincoln Trophy game last season with a 47-14 rout of the Wildcats in Champaign. Northwestern Coach Pat Fitzgerald is 11-5 all-time against the Illini, but the Wildcats have lost 10 straight games since defeating Nebraska in the season opener in Ireland.

“Really talked about respect,” Bielema said. “I showed that Wisconsin and Northwestern when I got here at that time had won the last five (Big Ten West titles). A lot about respect and then the game itself we played very well, obviously, I think they functioned well and at the end of the year were playing well. That’s my challenge to them this week. Northwestern is a 1-10 football team that has played really well. I think if you ask Ohio State and Purdue, two of their last three opponents, how good they are I think they’d have an answer for you that they come to play every day, they’re extremely tough, they’re physical, they’re well-coached. They were in the Championship game two years ago. It’s not like they forgot how to win games over there.”