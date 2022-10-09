Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.

Illinois running back Chase Brown leads the FBS in rushing yards (879), and the Illinois defense is one of the most dominant in the country: No. 1 in scoring defense, No. 1 in pass efficiency defense, No. 2 in total defense, No. 3 in rushing defense, No. 9 in sacks and No. 10 in interceptions.

Why it matters: Illinois ends the longest poll appearance drought among power-five teams. Illinois had the longest poll appearance drought for just one week after Kansas got back into the rankings last week after a 5-0 start.

History lesson: The Illini were last ranked the week of Oct. 16, 2011, when Illinois was 6-1 to start the 2011 season. The Illini had gotten to as high as No. 16 that season after a 6-0 start to the season, but Illinois lost the final six games of the regular season, leading to Ron Zook’s firing. The Illini’s 5-1 start is the best six-game start since that season and they are now a legitimate Big Ten West title contender Entering the back half of the schedule.

What it means: Illinois is doing things it hasn’t in a long time — ending an eight-game losing streak at Camp Randall Stadium and ending an eight-game losing streak to Iowa — and now is building Buzz outside of Champaign. With each successive win, Bret Bielema’s team has the chance to continue to build excitement among its long-suffering fan base and in recruiting.

Coach speak: “I couldn’t be more excited to be a 5-1 football team,” Illinois Coach Bret Bielema said. “I’d love to be 6-0 but I think the adversity we learned at Indiana coming out of that locker room, getting to be where we are right now, this team knows how to win.”

Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski said: “I’ve seen his culture change. From the time I’ve come in here until now I’ve just seen it flip. It’s truly amazing what Coach B has done with this program and this family. It’s something really special, and we’re going to keep this thing moving. The vision he has, the standard he has for us is really special, and we have to follow as players.”

What’s next: Illinois hosts Minnesota (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) at 11 am Saturday for a Showdown between two teams considered Big Ten West title contenders. Illinois starting quarterback Tommy DeVito left Saturday’s 9-6 win over Iowa with an ankle injury, and his status for the game is unclear.