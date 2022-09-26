Illini football a two-score underdog at Wisconsin

Illinois football opened as a 9.5-point underdog at Wisconsin for Saturday’s 11 am kickoff at Camp Randall Stadium, according to Caesar’s Sportsbook.

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Illinois (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) a 25.7% chance to beat the Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten), who are coming off a 52-21 loss at No. 3 Ohio State. Illinois, which defeated Virginia and Chattanooga by a combined 55-3 during the last two games, has lost eight straight games at Camp Randall Stadium with its last win coming in 2002 (37-20).

ESPN’s FPI model currently gives Illinois a 77.5% chance to win the six games needed to earn a Bowl bid. FPI currently projects Illinois to win 6.5 games and has Illinois favored against Nebraska and Northwestern with toss-up games against Iowa, Michigan State and Purdue.

Saturday will mark Illinois Coach Bret Bielema‘s return to Madison, where he spent nine years with Wisconsin — including seven as head coach. Bielema led Wisconsin to three straight Big Ten titles (2010-12) before surprisingly leaving for Arkansas, where he went 29-34 overall (11-29 SEC) before getting fired. Bielema spent three years coaching in the NFL before getting another head coaching opportunity at Illinois.

Bielema is attempting to downplay the individual storyline of his return to Madison almost a decade after leaving the Badgers. He has voiced appreciation for what Wisconsin meant for him, his family (he met his wife there) and the friendships he made there, including several coaches currently on the Wisconsin staff. But he is preaching that the game means a lot more to his players than to him personally.

“Obviously there’s a lot of history,” Bielema said. “I tell our players I’ve never met a successful man who isn’t proud of where he came from. I’m from Illinois, I played and coached at Iowa, I went to Kansas State for a little bit and spent a big part of my career as a Wisconsin coach, both as a Coordinator and head coach. I’m very proud of what I accomplished there, but none of those accomplishments are going to help us next Saturday. Nothing we did there on the field is going to carry forward. I have a lot of great people that I’m close with and I’m close with to this day. Paul Chryst I consider a very good friend in this profession. Jimmy Leonhard was the first player that I ever visited with at the University of Wisconsin. Coach (Barry) Alvarez said, ‘If you get Jimmy you’re going to get them all.’ He was the first player I ever visited with during my tenure there and obviously he’s a very accomplished d-coordinator. My wife and I got married there. You can’t get any more special than that.

“Those are all things pertaining to me. This is about the University of Illinois. Really, other than the fact that everybody else is going to make a big deal of it — I’ve had a lot of different TV organizations and people reach out and want to do a special on my return and I’ve turned them all away just because I want this to be about the University of Illinois going to Wisconsin.”