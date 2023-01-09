Illini Down No. 14 Wisconsin, 79-69

Box Score

Highlights | Press Conference | Photo Gallery | Box Score (PDF)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini men’s basketball team returned to the win column in a big way on Saturday, knocking off No. 14/15-ranked Wisconsin, 79-69, in front of a sell-out crowd at State Farm Center.

The win halted a three-game skid in conference play for the Illini (10-5, 1-3 B1G), while the league-leading Badgers (11-3, 3-1) suffered their first loss since Nov. 29, snapping a string of six consecutive wins.

The teams battled throughout the first half with neither Squad able to push ahead by more than five points early in the game. The Illini, fueled by timely three-point shooting and a continued emphasis on the defensive end, took control of the game with a 24-6 run that spanned the final 4:20 of the first half (11-3), and the first 5 minutes out of Halftime (13-3).

That run erased a five-point Illini deficit (24-19), and gave the Orange and Blue a 13-point lead (43-30), with just more than 15 minutes left in the contest. From that point on, the Badgers drew no closer than seven points (49-42), as the Illini closed out their third top-15 win of the season.

Four Illini tallied double-digit scoring, led by a 24-point effort from Terrence Shannon Jr. and 20 points from Coleman Hawkins . Jayden Epps (15), and Matthew Mayer (10), also tallied 10+ points.

That group accounted for all 10 of the Illini’s triples in the contest, paced by a career-most six from Hawkins. Three-point shooting proved to be a difference in the game, as the Illini shot 53 percent (10-19) from beyond the arc, while holding the Badgers to just 28 percent (8-29).

The Illini are back in action again on Tuesday, traveling to Lincoln, Neb., for an 8 pm CT Matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will be broadcast live on BTN.

HIGHLIGHTS

PRESS CONFERENCE

POSTGAME NOTES

TEAM NOTES

Saturday’s game marked the Illini’s fifth of the season vs. an opponent ranked in the AP Top 25. The Illini improve to 3-2 vs. Ranke foes, with wins over No. 8 UCLA and No. 2 Texas prior to today’s win over No. 14 Wisconsin

For the third consecutive game, the Illini starting lineup was: Sencire Harris , Terrence Shannon Jr. , Dain Dainja , Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins The Illini are now 2-1 with this starting lineup.

, , , and Illinois shot a season-best 53 percent (10-19) from three-point range, while holding Wisconsin to just 28 percent (8-29) from beyond the arc.

Illinois posted a 37-34 rebounding edge. The Illini have outrebounded 13 of 15 opponents this season, and entered today’s game No. 27 in the NCAA with a 6.7 average rebound margin.



PLAYER NOTES