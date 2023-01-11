Illini Bluffs girls and boys both having success

GLASFORD — A big week awaits the Illini Bluffs basketball teams.

The boys Squad is the No. 1 seed at the Inter-County Athletic Conference tournament, playing in a semifinal against ROWVA/Williamsfield at 6 pm Thursday. On the girls side, the Tigers make a trip to 17-win Elmwood for a 6 pm Wednesday tip in a meeting that will go a long way in determining the ICAC champion.

Two Juniors — Hank Alvey and Lily Luczkowiak — carry a big portion of the responsibility for the success of these two programs from Glasford, a village of fewer than 1,000 people located about 20 miles Southwest of Peoria.

Slow start and into overdrive

Luczkowiak is as consistent of a player as it comes, showcasing her scoring prowess nearly every night. The 5-foot-10 forward scored 30 points in last week’s loss to Midwest Central/Delavan. Her 24-point performance helped give IB the tourney title at Monmouth United Tournament. She averaged 19.3 points a game in four games at the Beardstown holiday tournament, picking up all-tournament team honors as the Tigers finished fifth.

Lily Luczkowiak

“It’s not surprising at all,” IB girls Coach Jim Belville said of her breakout season. “She’s been our star player, our go-to Offensive Weapon but it’s a team effort.”

Belville credits Luczkowiak and his junior-heavy team for making the most of a roller coaster varsity experience. As freshmen, they played in the pandemic-shortened spring 2021 season, then went into a full season as sophomores in 2021-22. IB went 20-13 last season and produced an 11-game winning streak following a 1-4 start at the Macomb Tournament.

